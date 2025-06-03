UP Cabinet Approves 20% Reservation for Agniveers in Police, PAC

20% Reservation for Former Agniveers The meeting decided that former Agniveers will now be given 20 per cent reservation during recruitment in the UP Police and PAC. In addition, they have also been given special relaxation in the age limit. This proposal was put forward by the Home Department and was approved. This provision will be implemented by amending the recruitment rules. This decision will provide employment opportunities in the state police force to Agniveers who have completed their four years of service.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while giving information about this, said that this decision is a major step towards encouraging youth and providing them with re-employment after serving the nation. Several other important decisions were also taken. The cabinet also approved the construction of Annapurna buildings, electricity supply facilities for Data Centre India Private Limited, and more than 10 proposals from other departments.

Proposal for Construction of Annapurna Buildings The proposal for the construction of Annapurna buildings under the Public Distribution System of the Food and Logistics Department and the proposal for electricity supply to Data Centre India Private Limited have been approved.

Focus on Greenery and Urban Development The draft of the ‘Urban Green Policy’ has also been given the green signal to promote greenery in cities. Under this, efforts will be made to develop green areas in urban areas.

Boosting Investment and Industrial Development Several important decisions were taken to attract investment in the state. The cabinet has approved proposals to give subsidies to five companies and issue a letter of comfort to one company. The Haldiram Snacks manufacturing project in Noida has been approved, in which the company will invest ₹662 crore.