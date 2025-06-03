scriptUP Cabinet Approves 20% Reservation for Agniveers in Police, PAC | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Cabinet Approves 20% Reservation for Agniveers in Police, PAC

UP Cabinet Meeting: Several major decisions have emerged from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) cabinet meeting. The meeting granted 20% reservation to Agniveers in the police and PAC. Additionally, they will also receive special relaxation in the age limit.

LucknowJun 03, 2025 / 03:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meeting: A meeting of the state cabinet was held on Tuesday at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several important proposals were approved in this meeting, the most significant being the decision regarding former Agniveers.

20% Reservation for Former Agniveers

The meeting decided that former Agniveers will now be given 20 per cent reservation during recruitment in the UP Police and PAC. In addition, they have also been given special relaxation in the age limit. This proposal was put forward by the Home Department and was approved. This provision will be implemented by amending the recruitment rules. This decision will provide employment opportunities in the state police force to Agniveers who have completed their four years of service.
State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while giving information about this, said that this decision is a major step towards encouraging youth and providing them with re-employment after serving the nation. Several other important decisions were also taken. The cabinet also approved the construction of Annapurna buildings, electricity supply facilities for Data Centre India Private Limited, and more than 10 proposals from other departments.

Proposal for Construction of Annapurna Buildings

The proposal for the construction of Annapurna buildings under the Public Distribution System of the Food and Logistics Department and the proposal for electricity supply to Data Centre India Private Limited have been approved.

Focus on Greenery and Urban Development

The draft of the ‘Urban Green Policy’ has also been given the green signal to promote greenery in cities. Under this, efforts will be made to develop green areas in urban areas.

Boosting Investment and Industrial Development

Several important decisions were taken to attract investment in the state. The cabinet has approved proposals to give subsidies to five companies and issue a letter of comfort to one company. The Haldiram Snacks manufacturing project in Noida has been approved, in which the company will invest ₹662 crore.
Along with this, the ‘Bed and Breakfast Policy’ has been approved to promote tourism. This will provide better residential facilities for domestic and foreign tourists.

