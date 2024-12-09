scriptUP Weather: Rain expected in 24 districts, Meteorological Department issues latest update | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Weather: Rain expected in 24 districts, Meteorological Department issues latest update

UP weather: Dense fog forecast to hit the state from December 11.

VaranasiDec 09, 2024

UP Weather: The cold has started to intensify in Uttar Pradesh, driven by several factors. These factors include westerly winds, western disturbances, and seasonal snowfall, which have led to a drop in temperature in many areas, with the minimum temperature ranging around 6 degrees Celsius. Let’s see what the weather will be like today…

Weather Changes Due to Western Disturbances

According to the Meteorological Department’s report, due to the impact of western disturbances, there will be cloud cover and light rain in the Tarai and Purvanchal regions of the state today, i.e., December 9. The maximum temperature is expected to drop, but the minimum temperature may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Dense Fog Expected from December 11

After the impact of western disturbances subsides, the cold will intensify again in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will drop from Tuesday, leading to an increase in chill. There is a possibility of moderate to dense fog in the Tarai and Purvanchal regions from December 11. On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded in Urai at 29 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Meerut at 5.4 degrees Celsius and Ayodhya at 6 degrees Celsius.

Rain Expected in These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Barabanki, Shravasti, Lucknow, Unnao, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, and Sonbhadra districts today, i.e., December 9.

