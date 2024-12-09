UP Weather: Rain expected in 24 districts, Meteorological Department issues latest update

Weather Changes Due to Western Disturbances According to the Meteorological Department’s report, due to the impact of western disturbances, there will be cloud cover and light rain in the Tarai and Purvanchal regions of the state today, i.e., December 9. The maximum temperature is expected to drop, but the minimum temperature may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

IBF DATED 08.12.2024 pic.twitter.com/E7K9O7ltIA — Meteorological Centre Lucknow (@CentreLucknow) December 8, 2024 Dense Fog Expected from December 11 After the impact of western disturbances subsides, the cold will intensify again in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will drop from Tuesday, leading to an increase in chill. There is a possibility of moderate to dense fog in the Tarai and Purvanchal regions from December 11. On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded in Urai at 29 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Meerut at 5.4 degrees Celsius and Ayodhya at 6 degrees Celsius.