National News

Waqf Amendment Bill: UP police leave cancelled, alert issued in Bihar, Maharashtra and other states

Security has been tightened in major states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

BharatApr 02, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Tension is mounting across India over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Even before its presentation in the Lok Sabha on 2 April 2025, anticipated protests have put police forces in several states on high alert. Security has been tightened in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Police leave has been cancelled, and officers on leave have been recalled to duty. The government is taking no chances, given the opposition from Muslim organisations and opposition parties, leading to widespread arrangements to maintain law and order across the nation.

Heightened Surveillance in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is showing the most vigilance regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. The state’s DGP has ordered all police officers and personnel to remain vigilant. Police conducted flag marches in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and other sensitive cities the previous night to prevent any untoward incidents. Sensitive areas are being monitored using drones, and CCTV cameras are tracking all activity. Following reports of inflammatory posts and threats against the bill on social media, the police have also activated their cyber cells. A heavy police presence has been deployed, particularly outside areas like Kanpur’s orphanage, where protests are anticipated.

High Alert in Bihar

In Bihar too, the police administration has geared up in anticipation of potential protests against the Waqf Bill. The deployment of security forces has been increased in Patna and other major cities. Organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have already staged large protests against the bill, joined by opposition leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Given the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, this issue has become even more sensitive. Police have deployed additional forces and intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any unrest.

Drone and CCTV Surveillance in Maharashtra

Amidst apprehension of tension over the Waqf Bill, Maharashtra police have taken stringent measures. Security has been tightened in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Mumbai police have begun surveillance using CCTV cameras in sensitive areas, and drones are also being deployed. A flag march was conducted in parts of Mumbai the previous night to reassure citizens and send a strong message to anti-social elements. Given the existing opposition to the bill from Muslim organisations in the state, the police are taking no chances.

Police Preparedness Across the Nation

Besides Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, police in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other states are also on alert. Additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive locations like Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where protests against the bill have taken place before. Several states have formed special teams to monitor social media to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content. This step has been taken because the AIMPLB and other organisations have announced peaceful protests against the bill.

