Waqf Amendment Bill: UP police leave cancelled, alert issued in Bihar, Maharashtra and other states

Heightened Surveillance in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh is showing the most vigilance regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. The state’s DGP has ordered all police officers and personnel to remain vigilant. Police conducted flag marches in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and other sensitive cities the previous night to prevent any untoward incidents. Sensitive areas are being monitored using drones, and CCTV cameras are tracking all activity. Following reports of inflammatory posts and threats against the bill on social media, the police have also activated their cyber cells. A heavy police presence has been deployed, particularly outside areas like Kanpur’s orphanage, where protests are anticipated.

High Alert in Bihar In Bihar too, the police administration has geared up in anticipation of potential protests against the Waqf Bill. The deployment of security forces has been increased in Patna and other major cities. Organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have already staged large protests against the bill, joined by opposition leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Given the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, this issue has become even more sensitive. Police have deployed additional forces and intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any unrest.

Drone and CCTV Surveillance in Maharashtra Amidst apprehension of tension over the Waqf Bill, Maharashtra police have taken stringent measures. Security has been tightened in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Mumbai police have begun surveillance using CCTV cameras in sensitive areas, and drones are also being deployed. A flag march was conducted in parts of Mumbai the previous night to reassure citizens and send a strong message to anti-social elements. Given the existing opposition to the bill from Muslim organisations in the state, the police are taking no chances.