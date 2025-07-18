UPI Loan Rules Changing: No Diverting Funds From August 31st

Previously, only savings accounts, wallets, or RuPay credit cards could be linked via UPI, but later the credit line facility was also added. This is a type of loan that is pre-approved by banks for their customers. Similar to a credit card, a certain amount is set for the customer to spend. However, instead of receiving the entire loan amount, the customer can use the money little by little via UPI as needed. If the user does not have funds in their savings account or UPI wallet, they can use this loan amount for payments as needed. Interest is charged by the bank not on the entire loan amount, but only on the amount spent.