UPI Loan Rules Changing: No Diverting Funds From August 31st

The use of pre-approved loan amounts, or credit lines, within the UPI Wallet will now be restricted solely to the purpose for which the bank approved the loan. This new rule will come into effect from 31 August 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular in this regard.
According to the new circular, if a bank has provided a credit line facility on UPI to a user for a specific need, it must only be used to fulfil that need. NPCI has instructed all banks, payment companies, and UPI apps to implement these changes.
The facility to add credit lines on UPI was launched in April 2023, but the control and monitoring mechanisms were weak. It was often observed that customers did not use this loan for the purpose for which it was approved. This was impacting both the banking system and consumer protection. NPCI stated that new rules are being implemented to prevent the misuse of this facility. Many banks are offering credit lines of up to ₹200,000 on UPI.
Previously, only savings accounts, wallets, or RuPay credit cards could be linked via UPI, but later the credit line facility was also added. This is a type of loan that is pre-approved by banks for their customers. Similar to a credit card, a certain amount is set for the customer to spend. However, instead of receiving the entire loan amount, the customer can use the money little by little via UPI as needed. If the user does not have funds in their savings account or UPI wallet, they can use this loan amount for payments as needed. Interest is charged by the bank not on the entire loan amount, but only on the amount spent.