UPI Payment without PIN: Face and Fingerprint Authentication to be Enabled, Know New Update and Launch Date

From today in India, the facility to authenticate UPI payments using face or fingerprint instead of a PIN is being launched. This feature will make transactions faster, more secure, and easier.

less than 1 minute read

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

UPI New Feature: A significant step has been taken towards making digital payments in the country easier and more secure. Through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), users will no longer need to enter a PIN for payments. Instead, they will be able to complete transactions using their facial recognition or fingerprint. This new feature is being implemented from today, October 8, 2025.

Payment via Biometric Data

Alternative authentication has been permitted under the recent guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In this new feature, payment verification will be done through the biometric data registered in the Government of India's Aadhaar system. This means that users' faces or fingerprints will be matched with their Aadhaar data to approve payments.

Security and Privacy Considered

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, has clarified that users' biometric data will remain secure in an encrypted form only on their phones. Neither banks nor NPCI will store or access it. Users will have the freedom to turn this feature on or off at any time.

Fast and Safe Method

Currently, entering a 4 or 6-digit PIN is mandatory for every UPI transaction. The new biometric feature will reduce transaction time, enhance security, and improve the user experience. Experts believe that biometric authentication will significantly reduce the possibility of fraud, as copying a face or fingerprint is nearly impossible.

Another Step Towards Digital India

This move will prove to be significant in promoting Digital India and strengthening the cashless economy. UPI, which has already become synonymous with digital payments in India, is expected to become even more popular with this new technology.

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 10:43 am

English News / National News / UPI Payment without PIN: Face and Fingerprint Authentication to be Enabled, Know New Update and Launch Date

