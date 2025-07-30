UPI Users to Soon Make Transactions Without PIN

UPI Update News: India is on the verge of a new technological revolution in the world of digital payments. Soon, there will be no need to enter a PIN (Personal Identification Number) for UPI payments. Users will be able to make payments using their facial recognition (Face ID) or fingerprint. This feature is currently in the development stage, but it is expected to be launched in the coming months.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is developing a system where biometric authentication will be used instead of a PIN for UPI transaction. This means that after scanning the QR code, you will be able to make payments simply by using your fingerprint or facial recognition.
Until now, it has been necessary to enter a 4 or 6-digit PIN for UPI payments. However, many people forget their PINs, or there is a fear of PIN leaks. In addition, entering a PIN can be difficult for the elderly or those less familiar with technology. This biometric feature is being introduced to overcome all these problems.
Biometric authentication, i.e., face and fingerprint, is private and unique data for any user that cannot be easily copied. Therefore, this method is considered more secure than a PIN.
No official date has been announced by the NPCI, but according to reports, this feature is in the testing stage and may soon be launched for the general public.