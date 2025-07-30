30 July 2025,

National News

UPI Users to Soon Make Transactions Without PIN

NPCI is preparing to add a new feature to its UPI payment system. This feature will allow users to make transactions using face ID or fingerprint authentication without the need for a PIN. Read the full story for details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

UPI Update News (Image Source: Gemini)

UPI Update News: India is on the verge of a new technological revolution in the world of digital payments. Soon, there will be no need to enter a PIN (Personal Identification Number) for UPI payments. Users will be able to make payments using their facial recognition (Face ID) or fingerprint. This feature is currently in the development stage, but it is expected to be launched in the coming months.

What is the new UPI feature?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is developing a system where biometric authentication will be used instead of a PIN for UPI transaction. This means that after scanning the QR code, you will be able to make payments simply by using your fingerprint or facial recognition.

Why is this change being made?

Until now, it has been necessary to enter a 4 or 6-digit PIN for UPI payments. However, many people forget their PINs, or there is a fear of PIN leaks. In addition, entering a PIN can be difficult for the elderly or those less familiar with technology. This biometric feature is being introduced to overcome all these problems.

How will this system work?

  • First, scan the QR code using the UPI app.
  • Then, enter the transaction amount.
  • Now, instead of a PIN, the app will scan your device's fingerprint or Face ID.
  • Once the identity is verified, the payment will be completed immediately.

Will it be secure?

Biometric authentication, i.e., face and fingerprint, is private and unique data for any user that cannot be easily copied. Therefore, this method is considered more secure than a PIN.

When will this feature be available?

No official date has been announced by the NPCI, but according to reports, this feature is in the testing stage and may soon be launched for the general public.

