Uproar in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly over Article 370, Abdul Rahim elected as Speaker

Abdul Rahim elected as JK Assembly Speaker National Conference senior MLA Abdul Rahim Rathore was elected as the Speaker of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly. CM Omar Abdullah and Protem Speaker Mubarak Gul congratulated him as he took his Chair in the House.

Challenge also in the Supreme Court Last year in December, a challenge was made in the Supreme Court against its revocation, which declared this provision as “temporary” and upheld the Centre’s decision to revoke it. Article 370 had given Jammu-Kashmir a special status and special rights. After its revocation, the Centre divided the former state into two Union Territories – Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Last month’s election, the restoration of Article 370 was one of the main election issues – the first time in a decade, that the PDP-BJP government fell and the President’s rule was imposed. The NC-Congress alliance won the election on October 8; however, as it turned out, NC didn’t need support, it won 42 seats out of 90 elected seats in Jammu-Kashmir and got the support of four independent MLAs and one AAP MLA, crossing the majority mark of 48.

Abdullah also supports the restoration of 370 However, a day after the NC’s victory was confirmed, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “It would be foolish to expect those who snatched it to restore Article 370.” However, Abdullah emphasized that NC’s stance on this issue would not change.

He told reporters, “We never said we would be silent on Article 370 or it’s not an issue for us…” “We will continue to talk about it and expect that the government will change (and) a new system will come, with which we can discuss and achieve something for Jammu-Kashmir.”