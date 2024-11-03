Uproar to avoid, Modi’s minister rode in an ambulance, FIR registered, know what’s the matter

CPI leader files complaint It is worth mentioning that CPI district leader Sumesh KP had filed a complaint with the police, following which the case was registered. He alleged that Suresh Gopi had misused the ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram festival in April and used it for personal purposes. The opposition Congress-led UDF has also alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the whole incident to create a favorable atmosphere for Suresh Gopi during the Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh Gopi demands CBI inquiry Union Minister Suresh Gopi has claimed that some youths had saved him from a difficult situation and made him sit in the ambulance, which was present at the festival site to serve people in distress. Suresh Gopi has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, saying that if the truth comes out, it will expose the entire political career of his opponents. He said that if the CBI conducts an inquiry, it will reveal the truth.