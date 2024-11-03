scriptUproar to avoid, Modi’s minister rode in an ambulance, FIR registered, know what’s the matter | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Uproar to avoid, Modi’s minister rode in an ambulance, FIR registered, know what’s the matter

ThiruvananthapuramNov 03, 2024 / 05:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Suresh Gopi: Kerala police have registered an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for misusing an ambulance. A complaint was filed by CPI leader Sumesh KP against the minister. The police said that the minister misused the ambulance, which is meant for patients, and broke the rules. An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Suresh Gopi under sections 279 and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and sections 288 and 192 of the IPC.

CPI leader files complaint

It is worth mentioning that CPI district leader Sumesh KP had filed a complaint with the police, following which the case was registered. He alleged that Suresh Gopi had misused the ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram festival in April and used it for personal purposes. The opposition Congress-led UDF has also alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the whole incident to create a favorable atmosphere for Suresh Gopi during the Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh Gopi demands CBI inquiry

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has claimed that some youths had saved him from a difficult situation and made him sit in the ambulance, which was present at the festival site to serve people in distress. Suresh Gopi has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, saying that if the truth comes out, it will expose the entire political career of his opponents. He said that if the CBI conducts an inquiry, it will reveal the truth.

Suresh Gopi is an MP from Thrissur

Suresh Gopi had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur constituency on a BJP ticket and won. He had defeated CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar and Congress’s TN Prathapan. The Congress had alleged that the whole incident was staged to help Suresh Gopi during the elections. In this regard, Suresh Gopi has demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for inquiry.

