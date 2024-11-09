scriptUproot JMM-Congress govt to stop corruption in Jharkhand: Amit Shah | Latest News | Patrika News
Uproot JMM-Congress govt to stop corruption in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Saturday criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress government in Jharkhand, calling it the most corrupt in the country.

HazaribaghNov 09, 2024 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress government in Jharkhand, calling it the most corrupt in the country and urged the people to remove them from power to stop corruption.

A Call to End Corruption in Jharkhand

Addressing a campaign rally in Jharkhand, Amit Shah said, “The Congress, JMM government is the most corrupt government in the entire country. It needs to be changed… If you want to stop this corruption, then uproot the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress government. Those who have stolen your money will not be spared.”

Seized Money Belongs to Jharkhand’s Youth and Backward Classes: Shah

He also said that the money seized from the house of Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu belongs to the youth and backward classes of Jharkhand and it has been stolen by Congress and JMM.
“Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu’s house was raided and Rs 350 crore was seized. Alamgir Alam’s PA’s house was raided and Rs 30 crore was seized. 27 machines were brought to count the notes but they overheated and stopped working. The counting went on for two days. This money belongs to the youth of Jharkhand, to the backward classes and it has been looted by the Congress-JMM. Those who have stolen your hard-earned money will not be spared,” he said.

Triangular Contest in Hazaribagh Assembly Elections

The Hazaribagh constituency in Jharkhand is set to see a triangular contest in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has nominated Pradeep Prasad as its candidate for this seat, while the Congress has chosen Munna Singh. Harsh Ajmera, former BJP leader, expressed his dissatisfaction with the party’s ticket distribution and has decided to file his nomination as an independent candidate.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Key Dates

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

Results of 2020 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats, and Congress won just 6 seats.
(With ANI Inputs)

