US agriculture secretary’s tweet triggers political storm in India, opposition says PM Modi betrayed farmers

On the India-America trade agreement, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that if the President of America can decide whom India will trade with, then it seems we do not have any independent hold on our international affairs. America is deciding that India will stop buying oil from Russia. Just some time ago, the Russian President came here for a state dinner. This has never happened before. We are a sovereign country and we should decide what is best for our interests. We need America, and America needs us, but this relationship should be based on mutual trust and respect.