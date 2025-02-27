scriptUS Company to Directly Source Goods from these 8 Districts in MP | US Company to Directly Source Goods from these 8 Districts in MP | Latest News | Patrika News
MP NEWS: A major American company is set to begin operations in 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh (MP), following its establishment in Uttar Pradesh.

MP NEWS: Good news for farmers in 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh. A renowned American company will begin potato cultivation contracts in these 8 districts. The American company will contract with farmers in these districts, guaranteeing the purchase of a specific variety of potatoes, thereby benefiting the farmers. The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a Letter of Intent to the company for this purpose.

Direct benefits for farmers in these 8 districts

The renowned American company, PepsiCo, will contract with farmers in 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh to purchase their potatoes. The company will use these potatoes to make chips, which will then be supplied throughout the country. The districts whose farmers will directly contract with the company for potato purchases include Ashoknagar, Guna, Raisen, Sagar, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Vidisha, and Dhar. It should be noted that currently, large-scale potato cultivation is taking place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and several companies have been directly purchasing potatoes from farmers there for chip production.
POTATO

Special variety of potatoes used for chips

It should be noted that a specific type of potato is required for chip production. These potatoes remain white even after being sliced for chips. PepsiCo uses FC 5 and FL 2027 varieties of potatoes for chip production. These potatoes have a lower moisture content than other potatoes and are also sugar-free. The company purchases potatoes only from those farmers with whom it has contracts, and the company connects farmers through an app, providing information on potato crops and weather conditions. It is also worth mentioning that PepsiCo is establishing India’s second-largest flavour plant in Ujjain, for which a 22-acre plot has already been allocated.

