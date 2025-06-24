US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

Make Your Social Media Accounts Public The US Embassy stated that Indians who have applied for F, M, and J Non-Immigrant Visas should make their social media accounts public. This will make it easier for US officials to verify the identity and eligibility of visa applicants. This is being done for security reasons. The embassy stated in its X post that under US law, visa applicants are required to do so. This rule has been implemented with immediate effect.

What are F, M, and J Visas? These visas are for non-resident US travellers. The F Visa is for students who go to the US under the exchange visitor programme, the M Visa is for vocational students, while the J Visa is for research scholars and interns. Under the new rules, Indian students and visa applicants going to study in the US will make their social media accounts public before applying for a visa.