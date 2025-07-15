15 July 2025,

National News

US Engine Delivery to India Boosts Tejas Mark-1A Production, Strengthening Air Force

US company begins supplying engines for India's indigenous Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets. The production of the indigenous light fighter jet will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's capabilities.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Tejas (Image Source: IANS)

Tejas Mark-1AHAL: The production of the Indian fighter jet, Tejas Mark-1A, will now accelerate. An American company has begun supplying jet engines to India for this fighter aircraft. On Monday, India received the GE-404 engine for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LAC) Tejas Mark-1A.

Second Jet Engine Received from US Company

According to defence officials, this is the second jet engine received from the American company. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector Indian aviation company, is manufacturing the Tejas. According to the information, HAL is expected to receive a total of 12 GE-404 engines by the end of this fiscal year. All these engines will be installed in the Indian fighter aircraft Tejas Mark-1A.

Indian Air Force Complaints to be Resolved Soon

It is noteworthy that the Indian Air Force has ordered 83 LCA Mark-1A fighter aircraft for its fleet. The Indian Air Force needs new fighter aircraft, and it has opted for an indigenous fighter. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has expressed concerns on various occasions regarding the delay in the supply of these fighter aircraft. He acknowledged the delay in the supply of LCA Mark-1A fighter aircraft and expressed concern over it. It is believed that the Air Force will now be able to receive new aircraft soon.

Fighter Aircraft Being Manufactured in India

It is noteworthy that these indigenous fighter aircraft are being manufactured in India under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These aircraft are being manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). HAL had stated that they were aware of the Air Force's concerns regarding the delay in the supply of LCA Mark-1A fighter aircraft. HAL was awaiting the engines. Now, the engines have started arriving from the US. A total of a dozen aviation engines will be received this year. In this case, the supply of LCA Mark-1A to the Air Force will begin soon. The Indian Air Force has ordered 83 Tejas Mk-1A from HAL.

Supply Delay Due to Non-Availability of Aircraft Engines: HAL

HAL says that the supply of these aircraft was delayed due to the unavailability of engines from abroad. At a time when the Indian Air Force's squadrons are rapidly dwindling, the supply of the Mark-1A version of the LCA can now improve the situation. This will also have a positive impact on the Air Force's capabilities.

Air Force Has Two Tejas Mark-1A Squadrons

The Ministry of Defence is working to make the indigenous LCA project the main strength of the Air Force. That is, more and more LCA squadrons will be made available to the Air Force. Currently, the Air Force has two LCA-Tejas (Mark-1) squadrons deployed at Sulur Airbase in Tamil Nadu. The central government has approved a total of 83 Mark-1A aircraft. In addition, plans have been made for 97 additional aircraft. A total of 220 LCA aircraft will replace the Air Force's MiG-21s, MiG-29s, and Mirages, which are now obsolete. Along with this, the government has also approved the Mark-2 version of the LCA, i.e., the Medium Weight Fighter Aircraft.

(Source-IANS)

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 02:37 pm

