US Engine Delivery to India Boosts Tejas Mark-1A Production, Strengthening Air Force

The Ministry of Defence is working to make the indigenous LCA project the main strength of the Air Force. That is, more and more LCA squadrons will be made available to the Air Force. Currently, the Air Force has two LCA-Tejas (Mark-1) squadrons deployed at Sulur Airbase in Tamil Nadu. The central government has approved a total of 83 Mark-1A aircraft. In addition, plans have been made for 97 additional aircraft. A total of 220 LCA aircraft will replace the Air Force's MiG-21s, MiG-29s, and Mirages, which are now obsolete. Along with this, the government has also approved the Mark-2 version of the LCA, i.e., the Medium Weight Fighter Aircraft.