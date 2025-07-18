US Media Attempts to Shield Boeing Amidst Ahmedabad Plane Crash; AAIB Responds Sharply

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, US media and officials are scrambling to defend Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer implicated in the incident. They are attempting to pre-empt the finding of any criminal cause in the accident. In a recent report, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to US aviation experts, published a story claiming that the preliminary investigation report indicates the cockpit voice recorder captured the junior pilot questioning who had cut off the fuel switch. However, no evidence has been presented to identify who actually switched it off.