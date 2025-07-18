18 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

US Media Attempts to Shield Boeing Amidst Ahmedabad Plane Crash; AAIB Responds Sharply

The Wall Street Journal, in its latest report, has attempted to characterise the Ahmedabad aircraft accident as a criminal conspiracy. The Indian investigative agency, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, has termed the American media report irresponsible.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Air India Plane Crash (Photo-IANS)

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, US media and officials are scrambling to defend Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer implicated in the incident. They are attempting to pre-empt the finding of any criminal cause in the accident. In a recent report, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to US aviation experts, published a story claiming that the preliminary investigation report indicates the cockpit voice recorder captured the junior pilot questioning who had cut off the fuel switch. However, no evidence has been presented to identify who actually switched it off.

US Media Statement Deemed Irresponsible

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), India's investigating agency, labelled the Wall Street Journal report as irresponsible, stating that it represents a premature attempt to reach a conclusion. The Indian agency is currently meticulously investigating all possible aspects of the accident, including technical malfunctions, design flaws, and the pilots' mental state, and has not yet reached any conclusions. Previously, the US investigating agency had hastily issued a statement denying any malfunction in the Boeing aircraft's fuel switch without conducting a proper investigation.

Pilots' Federation Condemns US Media

While no official statement has yet been released by Boeing, Air India, or India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, has issued a statement strongly condemning the US media report. Randhawa stated that the US media report is entirely inaccurate and that the AAIB report makes no such mention. He accused them of preemptively assigning blame to the pilots without having read the report.

The pilots involved in the accident were Captain Sumit Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder. Captain Sabharwal had 15,638 hours of flight experience, and First Officer Kunder had 3,403 hours. Last week, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report indicating a state of confusion in the cockpit immediately before the accident. This report raised further questions about the position of the engine fuel cut-off switch.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 08:35 am

English News / National News / US Media Attempts to Shield Boeing Amidst Ahmedabad Plane Crash; AAIB Responds Sharply
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.