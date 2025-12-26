US Strikes ISIS Strongholds in Nigeria, Trump Vows to Combat Radical Islamic Terrorism

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI)
ISIS strongholds in Nigeria faced a major crackdown on Christmas. Several terrorist hideouts in northwestern Nigeria were destroyed in a powerful strike by the US military.
US President Donald Trump announced the military strike on ISIS strongholds in Nigeria, describing the action as a direct response to the rising attacks on civilians.
In a statement released late Thursday night, Trump said, "Tonight, on my orders, the US military carried out a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorists in northwestern Nigeria."
He stated that this group was primarily targeting and brutally killing innocent Christians, an act not seen in many years and centuries. Trump added that he had issued a prior warning.
The US President said, "I had already warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the massacre of Christians, they would face the consequences, and that is exactly what happened tonight."
According to the President, the US military conducted several operations during the mission. Without providing details of the operations, he said, "The Department of Defence carried out several excellent strikes, the kind only America can do." He added, "Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to flourish."
The US recently designated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern'. Mario Diaz-Balart, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, recently led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Nigeria to investigate the anti-Christian violence and religious persecution reported by lawmakers.
Members of the delegation stated that they spoke directly with victims, local officials, and religious groups and received briefings from the US Embassy on the escalating religious violence.
Lawmakers discussed the threats to Christian communities, large-scale attacks, mass displacement, and the need for improvements in policing, counter-terrorism operations, and accountability.
A press release indicated that during their visit to Benue State, delegation members met with state leaders and religious figures who reported that Christians were facing record levels of violence, kidnappings, and forced displacement.
Religious leaders in Nigeria informed the lawmakers that entire communities had been destroyed and thousands of people had been driven from their homes, while humanitarian organisations have warned that over 500,000 people have been displaced since 2024.
