26 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

US Strikes ISIS Strongholds in Nigeria, Trump Vows to Combat Radical Islamic Terrorism

US forces have launched a strong attack on ISIS strongholds in Nigeria. Several strongholds have been destroyed. Trump said, "This is a response to attacks on civilians."

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Trump Brazil Tariff Rejection

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI)

ISIS strongholds in Nigeria faced a major crackdown on Christmas. Several terrorist hideouts in northwestern Nigeria were destroyed in a powerful strike by the US military.

US President Donald Trump announced the military strike on ISIS strongholds in Nigeria, describing the action as a direct response to the rising attacks on civilians.

The attack was carried out on my orders tonight - Trump

In a statement released late Thursday night, Trump said, "Tonight, on my orders, the US military carried out a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorists in northwestern Nigeria."

He stated that this group was primarily targeting and brutally killing innocent Christians, an act not seen in many years and centuries. Trump added that he had issued a prior warning.

I had already warned these terrorists - Trump

The US President said, "I had already warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the massacre of Christians, they would face the consequences, and that is exactly what happened tonight."

According to the President, the US military conducted several operations during the mission. Without providing details of the operations, he said, "The Department of Defence carried out several excellent strikes, the kind only America can do." He added, "Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to flourish."

America designates Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern'

The US recently designated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern'. Mario Diaz-Balart, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, recently led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Nigeria to investigate the anti-Christian violence and religious persecution reported by lawmakers.

Members of the delegation stated that they spoke directly with victims, local officials, and religious groups and received briefings from the US Embassy on the escalating religious violence.

Brutality against Christians in Nigeria

Lawmakers discussed the threats to Christian communities, large-scale attacks, mass displacement, and the need for improvements in policing, counter-terrorism operations, and accountability.

A press release indicated that during their visit to Benue State, delegation members met with state leaders and religious figures who reported that Christians were facing record levels of violence, kidnappings, and forced displacement.

Religious leaders in Nigeria informed the lawmakers that entire communities had been destroyed and thousands of people had been driven from their homes, while humanitarian organisations have warned that over 500,000 people have been displaced since 2024.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

26 Dec 2025 08:43 am

English News / National News / US Strikes ISIS Strongholds in Nigeria, Trump Vows to Combat Radical Islamic Terrorism

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.