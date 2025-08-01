US Tariffs on India: Implementation Delayed, Exporters Urge Government Intervention

Trump suggested that India and Russia could bring down their 'dead economies'. Noting the negligible trade between Russia and the US, he advised leaving things as they are, adding that Russia's former President Medvedev was entering a dangerous area. Medvedev responded sharply, suggesting that Trump should rewatch his favourite zombie films and remember how dangerous a non-existent 'dead hand' could be. 'Dead hand' refers to the Cold War concept of Soviet automated nuclear retaliation, a system that could theoretically launch a counterattack even after the destruction of the Russian leadership.