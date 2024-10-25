scriptUttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice | Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP&#39;s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice | Latest News | Patrika News
Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

Uttar Pradesh Assembly By-Elections: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken a one-sided decision to leave the Ghaziabad Sadar and Khair seats in Aligarh district for the Congress. Read Shadab Ahmed…

Oct 25, 2024

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken a one-sided decision to leave the Ghaziabad Sadar and Khair seats in Aligarh district for the Congress. Both seats are strongholds of the BJP. In such a situation, the Congress chose to make a sacrifice for the unity of India Block and announced its support for the SP on all seats. This is being seen as a declaration of the Congress’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh, with various comments circulating on social media.
In reality, after the results of the Haryana assembly elections, the India Block allies reduced their preference for the Congress in seat-sharing. This had an impact in Uttar Pradesh, where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the names of candidates for six seats without consulting anyone immediately after the Haryana results. Meanwhile, the SP demanded around 12 seats in Maharashtra, where the Congress is strong. After this, the Congress changed its strategy and decided not to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Says, Election to Save the Constitution

Congress national general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said that this is not the time to save one’s organization or party but to protect the Constitution and brotherhood. Keeping this in mind, the Congress will not field candidates in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections but will work towards the victory of India Block.

Akhilesh Says, It’s Not About the Seat, but the Win

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a photo with Rahul Gandhi, said that it’s not about the seat, but the win. Under this strategy, the joint candidate of India Gathbandhan will contest all nine seats with the SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol. India Gathbandhan is going to write a new chapter of victory.

Congress-SP’s Situation in Numbers

In 2022, the BJP won the Ghaziabad seat by over one lakh five thousand votes, defeating the SP. The Congress candidate got only 11,818 votes. The BJP won the Khair seat by over 73,000 votes. Here, the BSP came second with 65,000 votes, while the SP’s ally RLD got only 42,000 votes. The Congress could only manage 1,494 votes. The situation was similar in the 2017 and 2012 elections.

Why Congress Left the Seats

1- The Congress wanted to get five seats in Uttar Pradesh as India Block candidates, but Akhilesh offered only two seats where the Congress’s chances of winning were low.
2- The SP hinted at giving the Fulpur seat to the Congress but got Muztaba Siddiqui to file his nomination, which would have sent a wrong message to minorities across the country if the decision was changed.
3- By leaving the seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has sent a message that sacrifices need to be made to defeat the BJP. Now, in Maharashtra, the SP can be convinced to accept fewer seats, where it is demanding 12 seats.

