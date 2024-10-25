Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

In reality, after the results of the Haryana assembly elections, the India Block allies reduced their preference for the Congress in seat-sharing. This had an impact in Uttar Pradesh, where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the names of candidates for six seats without consulting anyone immediately after the Haryana results. Meanwhile, the SP demanded around 12 seats in Maharashtra, where the Congress is strong. After this, the Congress changed its strategy and decided not to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Says, Election to Save the Constitution Congress national general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said that this is not the time to save one’s organization or party but to protect the Constitution and brotherhood. Keeping this in mind, the Congress will not field candidates in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections but will work towards the victory of India Block.

Akhilesh Says, It’s Not About the Seat, but the Win Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a photo with Rahul Gandhi, said that it’s not about the seat, but the win. Under this strategy, the joint candidate of India Gathbandhan will contest all nine seats with the SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol. India Gathbandhan is going to write a new chapter of victory.

Congress-SP’s Situation in Numbers In 2022, the BJP won the Ghaziabad seat by over one lakh five thousand votes, defeating the SP. The Congress candidate got only 11,818 votes. The BJP won the Khair seat by over 73,000 votes. Here, the BSP came second with 65,000 votes, while the SP’s ally RLD got only 42,000 votes. The Congress could only manage 1,494 votes. The situation was similar in the 2017 and 2012 elections.