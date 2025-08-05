Uttarakhand: Entire Village Swept Away by Cloudburst, 4 Dead, 50 Missing

In this hour of disaster, teams of SDRF, NDRF, and the army have reached the spot for the rescue operation, which have started extracting people from the debris and are engaged in relief work. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that he is keeping a close watch on the situation and has assured all possible help. The entire area has sunk into the shadow of grief and devastation due to this natural disaster, where relief and rescue operations are going on rapidly.