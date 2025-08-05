5 August 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Uttarakhand: Entire Village Swept Away by Cloudburst, 4 Dead, 50 Missing

On Tuesday at 1:45 PM, a cloudburst in the village of Dharali, Uttarakhand, caused the village of Khir Ganga to be engulfed by debris and a flood in just 34 seconds. The entire village was swept away in an instant. The cloudburst resulted in the deaths of 4 people, and 50 people are missing.

Dehradun

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

son river flood
Flood in Uttarakhand (Image: Patrika)

Uttarakhand's Dharali witnessed nature's fury on Tuesday afternoon when a cloudburst caused the Khir Ganga village to be completely washed away by debris and a deluge in just 34 seconds. Videos and photos of the incident are going viral on social media, showing the uncontrolled rainwater and debris rushing from the mountains towards the village, destroying everything. Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya confirmed that four people have died so far, while more than 50 people are missing. There is apprehension that many people are buried under the debris.

Dharali village is located 218 km from Dehradun and just 18 km from Gangotri Dham, where heavy rainfall has been continuing for the past two days. People started screaming in terror due to the deluge, and the growing threat towards the village shook everyone. Water and debris entered many hotels and shops, due to which the Dharali market has been completely destroyed. Hotels and shops have turned into heaps of debris.

In this hour of disaster, teams of SDRF, NDRF, and the army have reached the spot for the rescue operation, which have started extracting people from the debris and are engaged in relief work. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that he is keeping a close watch on the situation and has assured all possible help. The entire area has sunk into the shadow of grief and devastation due to this natural disaster, where relief and rescue operations are going on rapidly.

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 05:48 pm

