scriptUttarakhand: New Land Law Restricts Outsiders from Buying Land in 11 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Uttarakhand: New Land Law Restricts Outsiders from Buying Land in 11 Districts

Concerned about the damage to Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and the rapid demographic changes, the state’s original inhabitants have long been campaigning for a strong land law.

LucknowFeb 20, 2025 / 10:06 am

Patrika Desk

After the implementation of the new land law, people from outside states will not be able to buy land in 11 districts of Uttarakhand

उत्तराखंड के 11 जिलों में बाहरी राज्यों के लोग जमीनें नहीं खरीद सकेंगे

New land law: People from outside states will no longer be able to purchase agricultural and orchard land in 11 districts. In fact, the new land law was approved in a cabinet meeting in Uttarakhand just yesterday. The new land law is scheduled to be presented in the assembly today.
Concerned about the damage to Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and the rapid demographic changes, the state’s original inhabitants have long been campaigning for a strong land law. Taking note of the people’s demands, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had promised the public last year to implement a new land law in Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, during the budget session, the cabinet approved the strong land law bill. With the implementation of the new land law in the state, the crackdown on land mafias will begin.

Land Purchases Restricted to Two Districts

After the implementation of the new land law, people from outside states will not be able to purchase agricultural and orchard land in 11 districts of Uttarakhand. People from outside states will only be able to purchase land in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.
Until now, outsiders could purchase up to 250 square meters of land without permission and more than 12.5 acres with permission for agricultural and orchard purposes in Uttarakhand. But now this provision has been completely abolished.

DM’s Will No Longer Grant Permission

Previously, people from outside states in Uttarakhand could obtain permission from the respective district magistrates (DMs) to purchase land exceeding 125 square meters. However, the new land law has stripped district magistrates of the authority to grant permission for land purchases. Now, without government permission, people from outside states will not be able to purchase more than 250 square meters of land. They will have to complete all the procedures for government permission. They will also have to clearly state the purpose of the land purchase.

News / National News / Uttarakhand: New Land Law Restricts Outsiders from Buying Land in 11 Districts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

Political

Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta to Take Oath at 12 Noon at Ramlila Maidan, Ceremony Themed on Ram Temple

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

Special

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

in 4 hours

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

Special

Jaipur news: Metro to run on second major route, here’s the new plan; elevated roads planned

in 3 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

20 hours ago

Latest National News

Madhya Pradesh to Build International Cricket Stadium

National News

Madhya Pradesh to Build International Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

Special

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

2 days ago

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

UP News

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

2 days ago

India to Launch National AI Compute Portal

National News

India to Launch National AI Compute Portal

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.