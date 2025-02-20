Uttarakhand: New Land Law Restricts Outsiders from Buying Land in 11 Districts

Concerned about the damage to Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and the rapid demographic changes, the state’s original inhabitants have long been campaigning for a strong land law. Taking note of the people’s demands, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had promised the public last year to implement a new land law in Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, during the budget session, the cabinet approved the strong land law bill. With the implementation of the new land law in the state, the crackdown on land mafias will begin.

Land Purchases Restricted to Two Districts After the implementation of the new land law, people from outside states will not be able to purchase agricultural and orchard land in 11 districts of Uttarakhand. People from outside states will only be able to purchase land in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

Until now, outsiders could purchase up to 250 square meters of land without permission and more than 12.5 acres with permission for agricultural and orchard purposes in Uttarakhand. But now this provision has been completely abolished.