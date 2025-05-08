scriptUttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five | Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash Kills Five | Latest News | Patrika News
Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

A helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in Uttarkashi, resulting in the death of five people and leaving two others critically injured.

DehradunMay 08, 2025 / 11:16 am

Patrika Desk

उत्तरकाशी में क्रैश हेलीकॉप्टर ।

News has emerged of a helicopter crash in Uttarkashi. The helicopter belonged to a private company, Aero Trink, and was carrying seven people. According to reports, five people have died in the accident, while two are reported injured. Police, administration, and disaster management teams have launched a rescue operation at the site, and a search is underway for the remaining passengers.
Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the accident, which occurred near Ganganani in the border district of Uttarkashi. Pandey stated that as soon as the authorities received news of the accident, relief and rescue teams were dispatched to the site. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that SDRF and district administration teams have reached the site for relief and rescue operations. He added, “I have instructed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured and to investigate the accident.”

