Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

Uttarakhand | Five passengers dead, two seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district, confirms Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the accident, which occurred near Ganganani in the border district of Uttarkashi. Pandey stated that as soon as the authorities received news of the accident, relief and rescue teams were dispatched to the site. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that SDRF and district administration teams have reached the site for relief and rescue operations. He added, “I have instructed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured and to investigate the accident.”