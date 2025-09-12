Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes September 14

Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims will be relieved to hear that the yatra, suspended for several days due to Jammu Weather Conditions and essential track maintenance, is resuming. The administration has decided to lift the ban.
The yatra will recommence on 14 September (Sunday), considering the improved weather conditions. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced this.
Heavy rainfall and a landslide (Land Slide In Vaishno Devi Route) disrupted the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra route, making it unsafe for pilgrims. The administration suspended the yatra, prioritising pilgrim safety.
According to reports, up to 30 feet of debris accumulated on the Himkoti route due to heavy rainfall, and large boulders on the path necessitated the closure. Extensive repair and cleaning work on the route to the cave temple was underway and has now been completed.
The Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended following a landslide on 26 August, which resulted in 34 deaths and numerous injuries. This disaster struck around 3 pm, when heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide approximately halfway through the 12-kilometre journey from Katra to the temple, near the Indraprastha Bhojanalaya in Ardhkunwari.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, ordered the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the causes of the landslide. The committee is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting its report to LG Sinha within two weeks.
The order mandates that the committee investigate the causes of the incident, identify all shortcomings, assess the response in terms of rescue and relief measures, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.