Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due to Heavy Rain and Landslide

A new notification has been issued for devotees visiting Vaishno Devi. Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused landslides and roadblocks in the Trikuta hills, making the pilgrimage route unsafe for devotees.
Authorities have stated that the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage will remain suspended until conditions improve and the route is declared safe for devotees.
Meanwhile, a devotee from Kerala shared his distress, stating, "I am very saddened that I couldn't visit the temple. I have been waiting for the past two days. People here are saying the shrine will open after 15 days. But I am hopeful and will only return home after completing my pilgrimage."
He also expressed grief over the deaths of pilgrims due to landslides in the area. Another devotee, Arun, said, "I am from Kerala and have been waiting to visit the temple for the past two to three days. The routes have been closed after some pilgrims lost their lives. I am praying for the weather to improve and hoping the rain will stop."
The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended following a landslide on 26 August, which killed 34 people and injured many. This disaster struck at around 3 pm when heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide near the Indraprastha Bhojanalaya, approximately halfway through the 12-kilometre journey from Katra to the temple, at Ardhakunwari.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, ordered the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the causes of the landslide. Shalin Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department, is leading this committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Inspector General of Police.
The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting its report to LG Sinha within two weeks. The order states that the committee will investigate the causes of the incident, identify all shortcomings, assess the response in terms of rescue and relief measures, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.