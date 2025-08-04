4 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Vande Bharat Bookings: Major Change for Eight Trains, Check List

The railways have modified the passenger reservation system to improve the overall passenger experience. Read the full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Vande Bharat (Image: ANI)

Indian Railway Ticket Booking: Good news for passengers! The railway department has announced a major update regarding eight Vande Bharat trains. Passengers can now book tickets on these eight Vande Bharat trains just 15 minutes before the train arrives at the station. They will easily get seats.

The Indian Railways has made some changes to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This step has been taken to improve the passenger experience. This will allow tickets to be booked without any hassle at stations en route for Vande Bharat Express trains.

Convenience for Passengers on This Route

It is important to note that these changes have only been made for Vande Bharat trains operating in the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a Southern Railway official stated that reservations can be made at all stations up to 15 minutes before departure on the eight Vande Bharat trains running from the Southern Railway zone.

Previously, there was no such arrangement for reservations on Vande Bharat trains. Earlier, bookings could only be made until the train departed from the source station.

Passengers are now expected to benefit significantly from this new facility. Under the new rule, passengers can book tickets via the current booking up to 15 minutes before reaching the station on a Vande Bharat train. Currently, a total of 144 Vande Bharat Express trains are running on various routes across the country.

Book Tickets 15 Minutes Before Departure on These Vande Bharat Trains

  • Train number 20631 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20632 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20627 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20628 Nagercoil- Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20642 Coimbatore- Bengaluru Cantt Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20646 Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20671 Madurai- Bengaluru Cantt Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express

