Vande Bharat Bookings: Major Change for Eight Trains, Check List

Indian Railway Ticket Booking: Good news for passengers! The railway department has announced a major update regarding eight Vande Bharat trains. Passengers can now book tickets on these eight Vande Bharat trains just 15 minutes before the train arrives at the station. They will easily get seats.
The Indian Railways has made some changes to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This step has been taken to improve the passenger experience. This will allow tickets to be booked without any hassle at stations en route for Vande Bharat Express trains.
It is important to note that these changes have only been made for Vande Bharat trains operating in the Southern Railway (SR) zone.
According to a report in the Indian Express, a Southern Railway official stated that reservations can be made at all stations up to 15 minutes before departure on the eight Vande Bharat trains running from the Southern Railway zone.
Previously, there was no such arrangement for reservations on Vande Bharat trains. Earlier, bookings could only be made until the train departed from the source station.
Passengers are now expected to benefit significantly from this new facility. Under the new rule, passengers can book tickets via the current booking up to 15 minutes before reaching the station on a Vande Bharat train. Currently, a total of 144 Vande Bharat Express trains are running on various routes across the country.