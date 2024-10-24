scriptVande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click | Vande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click | Latest News | Patrika News
Vande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Perambur has prepared a set of sleeper trains for Vande Bharat Express. It will cover a distance of 800 km to 1200 km.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Perambur has prepared a set of sleeper trains for Vande Bharat Express. It will cover a distance of 800 km to 1200 km. According to ICF, the operating speed of this train is 160 km per hour. It will have 16 coaches with 823 berths. The train will have a combination of all types of AC variants, First Class AC, Two-Tier AC, and Three-Tier AC. One of the 16 coaches will be a First AC Coach with 24 berths.
Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach Interior
Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach Interior

Amenities to be Available in Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Train

  • Holders for mobile, magazine, and water bottles-
  • Snack table, integrated reading light, and charging socket
  • Luggage room, bio-vacuum toilet
  • In the First AC Coach, shower with hot water
  • On-board infotainment, CCTV surveillance cameras
  • In case of an emergency, a communication system for passengers to communicate with the driver
  • Special berths and toilets for the differently-abled.

