Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Perambur has prepared a set of sleeper trains for Vande Bharat Express. It will cover a distance of 800 km to 1200 km. According to ICF, the operating speed of this train is 160 km per hour. It will have 16 coaches with 823 berths. The train will have a combination of all types of AC variants, First Class AC, Two-Tier AC, and Three-Tier AC. One of the 16 coaches will be a First AC Coach with 24 berths.
Amenities to be Available in Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Train
Holders for mobile, magazine, and water bottles-
Snack table, integrated reading light, and charging socket
Luggage room, bio-vacuum toilet
In the First AC Coach, shower with hot water
On-board infotainment, CCTV surveillance cameras
In case of an emergency, a communication system for passengers to communicate with the driver
Special berths and toilets for the differently-abled.
News / National News / Vande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click