Vande Bharat Speed Update: Railway Minister Reveals Maximum Speed Potential

Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan (फौजिया खान) raised the issue of Vande Bharat's speed with the Railway Minister. She pointed out that the average speed of Vande Bharat trains decreased from 84.48 km/h in 2020-21 to 76.25 km/h in 2023-24, and asked if the government was aware of this. The Railway Minister provided a detailed response to this question, also mentioning ongoing track upgrades to further increase speeds.