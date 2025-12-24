Vande Bharat Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes, Averting Accident as Auto Rickshaw Stands on Tracks

Vande Bharat Train (Image: Patrika)
A major train accident was averted in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Tuesday night. The Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20633), travelling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, applied emergency brakes upon spotting an auto-rickshaw stuck on the railway tracks. While the train did collide with the auto, no significant damage occurred.
The incident took place around 10:10 PM near Akathumuri Halt Station in the Varkala-Kadayikkavoor section. The loco pilot immediately applied the brakes after seeing the auto-rickshaw encroaching on the down line. The train hit the auto and dragged it for a few metres, but the pilot's alertness ensured the train came to a complete stop.
According to railway officials, there was no driver or passenger in the auto-rickshaw at the time. It was found abandoned. Upon receiving information about the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF), engineering department staff, and local police rushed to the spot. They removed the damaged auto from the tracks.
After safety checks of the track and the train, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey at 11:15 PM. Despite the delay, the train reached Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 11:50 PM. No passengers, railway staff, or other individuals were injured in this incident. Train operations in the section soon returned to normal.
Railway officials lauded the loco pilot's swift action, which averted a potentially major accident. Later, the RPF took into custody the auto-rickshaw driver, Sudhi, who is suspected of being intoxicated.
