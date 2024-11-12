scriptVande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: People are comparing Pakistan’s premium train, ‘Green Line Express’, which runs in Pakistan, with India’s Vande Bharat train. Let’s know about both trains…

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 05:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Since the introduction of India’s first semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express, it has been in the limelight. The success of Indian Railways’ ambitious project has changed people’s perception of the country’s railways. Meanwhile, it’s interesting to compare India’s Vande Bharat Express with Pakistan’s premium train, ‘Green Line Express’, which provides world-class facilities to passengers in the neighboring country.
Pakistan’s fastest and most luxurious train service, the Green Line train, runs from Karachi Cantonment to Islamabad Margalla, which was flagged off in 2015. Pakistan Railway’s Green Line is popular for its excellent and modern services. The luxury train covers a distance of around 22 hours between Karachi and Islamabad, passing through 9 to 10 railway stations. The Pakistani premium train has an AC Parlour class facility that resembles a luxury bus. The train features two parlor cars, five business coaches, and six AC standard coaches. The maximum speed of the train is 105 km/h (65 mph), while the average speed is 72 km/h (45 mph).

Pakistan’s Green Line Train Lags Behind in Speed

Indian Railways operates a total of 102 Vande Bharat train services (51 trains) connecting states with broad-gauge electrified networks by September 2024. The maximum speed of Vande Bharat is 160 km/h, while Pakistan’s Green Line train has a maximum speed of 105 km/h (65 mph).

Vande Bharat is More Modern than Pakistan’s Train

‘Vande Bharat’ features executive class seats with reclining ergonomic seats and comfortable seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, mobile charging sockets at every seat, automatic plug doors, hot cases, water coolers, deep freezers, and hot water boilers in the pantry. Each coach is equipped with emergency windows and fire extinguishers, and all coaches have emergency alarm push buttons and talkback units with voice recording facilities and crash-hardened memory with driver-guard communication and remote monitoring of the coach condition monitoring system (CCMS) display.
The ticket price of Vande Bharat Express’s AC chair car is Rs 1,565, while the executive class chair car costs Rs 2,825. However, the price varies depending on the route and distance of travel.

News / National News / Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

in 5 hours

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

National News

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

in 39 minutes

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

Disease and Conditions

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

in 58 minutes

PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

National News

PM Modi speaks on 200th anniversary of Swaminarayan Mandir and request that one branch of Swaminarayan Brings 100 foreigners in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

in 5 hours

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

National News

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

in 4 hours

DRI action at Chennai Airport, smuggling of gold worth so many crores, 25 passengers arrested

National News

DRI action at Chennai Airport, smuggling of gold worth so many crores, 25 passengers arrested

in 3 hours

‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’

National News

‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.