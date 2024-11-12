Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

Pakistan’s fastest and most luxurious train service, the Green Line train, runs from Karachi Cantonment to Islamabad Margalla, which was flagged off in 2015. Pakistan Railway’s Green Line is popular for its excellent and modern services. The luxury train covers a distance of around 22 hours between Karachi and Islamabad, passing through 9 to 10 railway stations. The Pakistani premium train has an AC Parlour class facility that resembles a luxury bus. The train features two parlor cars, five business coaches, and six AC standard coaches. The maximum speed of the train is 105 km/h (65 mph), while the average speed is 72 km/h (45 mph).

Pakistan’s Green Line Train Lags Behind in Speed Indian Railways operates a total of 102 Vande Bharat train services (51 trains) connecting states with broad-gauge electrified networks by September 2024. The maximum speed of Vande Bharat is 160 km/h, while Pakistan’s Green Line train has a maximum speed of 105 km/h (65 mph).

Vande Bharat is More Modern than Pakistan’s Train ‘Vande Bharat’ features executive class seats with reclining ergonomic seats and comfortable seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, mobile charging sockets at every seat, automatic plug doors, hot cases, water coolers, deep freezers, and hot water boilers in the pantry. Each coach is equipped with emergency windows and fire extinguishers, and all coaches have emergency alarm push buttons and talkback units with voice recording facilities and crash-hardened memory with driver-guard communication and remote monitoring of the coach condition monitoring system (CCMS) display.

The ticket price of Vande Bharat Express’s AC chair car is Rs 1,565, while the executive class chair car costs Rs 2,825. However, the price varies depending on the route and distance of travel.