Vasai Building Collapse: 14 Dead, Rescue Operation Continues 30 Hours After Builder's Arrest

The death toll from the collapse of a portion of a four-storey illegal building (Ramabai Apartments Building Collapsed) in Vasai town, Palghar district, Maharashtra, has risen to 14. The tragic incident confirmed the deaths of 14 people, including a mother and daughter, with rescue operations continuing even 30 hours after the collapse. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and local police are present at the scene. Police have arrested the builder.
Officials stated that the rear portion of the Ramabai Apartment in Swami Samarth Nagar suddenly collapsed at around 12:05 am on Wednesday. Debris removal and rescue efforts have been ongoing since then. The district administration has confirmed that a total of 17 people have been extracted from the rubble so far: 14 dead, one critically injured, and two rescued safely. The relief operation is still underway.
Two NDRF teams are deployed at the site and are working with the local administration on relief efforts. Due to the densely populated area, heavy machinery could not reach the site on time, resulting in manual debris removal during the initial hours. Currently, work is underway at a war footing with the help of machinery.
The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has confirmed that the building was illegal. The building was constructed in 2012 and contained a total of 50 flats. The collapsed section included 12 flats. Following a complaint from the corporation, the police arrested the builder.
District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar stated that there is a possibility of more people being trapped under the rubble. As a precaution, all the surrounding chawls have been evacuated, and the remaining residents of Ramabai Apartment have been moved to safer locations.