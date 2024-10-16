script‘Very little time remains’ Congress in talks with JMM, RJD, other alliance parties ahead of Assembly polls | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Very little time remains’ Congress in talks with JMM, RJD, other alliance parties ahead of Assembly polls

The state Congress meeting will also be held on October 18. The candidate list will be sent to the CEC committee. After that, the candidates would be announced. A lot would be cleared by October 20-22.

RanchiOct 16, 2024 / 12:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo

After the Election Commission announced polling dates for Jharkhand, Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo said on Wednesday that the party is in talks with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for seat sharing.
Congress leader told ANI, “Very little time is remaining after the announcement of the elections but the main preparations have been done. We are in talks with JMM, RJD and other alliance parties… The state Congress meeting will also be held on October 18. The candidate list will be sent to the CEC committee. After that, the candidates would be announced. A lot would be cleared by October 20-22.”
He also pointed out that till now “There has not been a formal meeting regarding seat sharing” within the alliance.
Earlier, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA alliance will strive to win all the elections and said their effort will be to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party in Jharkhand again.
When asked about how many seats RJD will contest, Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy Chief Minister, said, “We are in the government in Jharkhand, we are part of the INDIA alliance. We want to contest the elections together. Our effort will be to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand again. It will be clear in some time who will contest how many seats.”
Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases in assembly polls to be held on November 13 and 20 while Maharashtra will go in for a single-phase election on November 20, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
Votes will be counted in the two states on November 23.
A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh are first-time voters and there are 66.84 lakh young voters.
The last date of making nominations for the two phases is October 25 and 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 28 and 30 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 30 and November 1 respectively.
(ANI)

