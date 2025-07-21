21 July 2025,

Monday

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as vice-president amid monsoon session, cites health reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health reasons.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from the post of vice-president.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health reasons. In a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, "To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I tender my resignation from the office of the Vice President of India, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution, with immediate effect."

He stated, "I express my deep gratitude to Her Excellency, the Honourable President of India, for her unwavering support and the pleasant and wonderful working relationship we shared during my tenure."

Dhankhar further wrote, "I express my deep gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister and his esteemed Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned a great deal from him during my tenure."

Dhankhar wrote that it had been a matter of privilege and satisfaction for him to witness India’s economic growth and its unprecedented transformational phase. He expressed full confidence in the country’s bright future and its potential for global leadership.

On Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said he would not speculate on the reasons behind it. Dhankhar had cited health concerns, and Sibal said he respected that explanation. He described Dhankhar as one of the most active Chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha in recent years, someone who constantly encouraged members from both sides to work together. According to him, Dhankhar often reminded the House that they were ultimately working for the country. While ideological differences sometimes led to his advice not being followed, Sibal said the reasons were understandable. He described Dhankhar as a warm and kind-hearted person, clear-minded, and a true friend to many. Sibal said he regretted that Dhankhar had stepped down.

Reacting to Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Congress MP Imran Masood said Dhankhar had been present in Parliament throughout the day and questioned what could have happened in just one hour that led to his resignation. He said they were praying to God to bless Dhankhar with a long and healthy life but admitted he could not understand the reason behind the sudden decision

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 11:59 pm

English News / National News / Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as vice-president amid monsoon session, cites health reasons
