Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as vice-president amid monsoon session, cites health reasons

On Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said he would not speculate on the reasons behind it. Dhankhar had cited health concerns, and Sibal said he respected that explanation. He described Dhankhar as one of the most active Chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha in recent years, someone who constantly encouraged members from both sides to work together. According to him, Dhankhar often reminded the House that they were ultimately working for the country. While ideological differences sometimes led to his advice not being followed, Sibal said the reasons were understandable. He described Dhankhar as a warm and kind-hearted person, clear-minded, and a true friend to many. Sibal said he regretted that Dhankhar had stepped down.