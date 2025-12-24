Violence in Assam: Two Dead in Karbi Anglong Clashes, CM Sarma Appeals for Peace

Violence in Karbi jail (Photo: IANS)
Violence in Assam: Two people have died in violent unrest in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, following which the state government has launched a large-scale security operation and high-level monitoring. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property, describing the incident as 'very painful'.
The situation remains tense in Kheroni following fresh incidents of arson. Authorities are attempting to normalise the situation. Clashes between the police and protesters in Kheroni escalated into violence. Protesters were demanding the removal of alleged encroachments from the land of Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves.
It is reported that protesters, who had been on a hunger strike for 12 days, allegedly set fire to around 15 shops, attacked the local police station, and also set fire to the house of the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tularam Ronghang.
Police opened fire to disperse the crowd, injuring at least four people, including three protesters and one police personnel. Police officials stated that the violence began when the police attempted to remove the protesters. The clash escalated into stone-pelting and significant arson. Various political and social organisations claim that people, mostly from Bihar, have illegally occupied safe grazing land in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.
Addressing the issue, Assam Police Director General Harmeet Singh appealed to the public for peace and cooperation. He stated that security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. He added that efforts are underway to de-escalate tensions by engaging with community elders.
Following the violence, mobile internet services have been suspended in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. However, voice call and fixed-line broadband services remain operational.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending