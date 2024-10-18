Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

The central government has decided to remove NSG commandos from the security of 9 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Ministry has issued an order stating that the responsibility of their security will now be handled by CRPF personnel.
Establishment of NSG after Operation Blue Star
The National Security Guard (NSG) was established in 1984 after Operation Blue Star. The NSG is also known as Black Cat. The purpose of its establishment is to ensure the internal and external security of the country. A bill related to the National Security Guard Act was presented in Parliament in 1986. After getting approval from Parliament, the President gave consent to the law on September 22, 1986, and the NSG came into formal existence.
Selection Process
The National Security Guard does not recruit directly but rather selects candidates from the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. NSG commandos are known for their bravery and undergo rigorous training for several months before becoming a Black Cat. After that, they become an NSG commando.
PM and These Big Leaders Used to Get Security
In the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with some selected leaders, has been getting security from the National Security Guard. However, the central government has decided to remove NSG security from 9 leaders. These include UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. The responsibility for their security will now be handled by the CRPF security wing.