Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

Now the National Security Guard will not provide security to any VIP of the country. Establishment of NSG after Operation Blue Star The National Security Guard (NSG) was established in 1984 after Operation Blue Star. The NSG is also known as Black Cat. The purpose of its establishment is to ensure the internal and external security of the country. A bill related to the National Security Guard Act was presented in Parliament in 1986. After getting approval from Parliament, the President gave consent to the law on September 22, 1986, and the NSG came into formal existence.

Selection Process The National Security Guard does not recruit directly but rather selects candidates from the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. NSG commandos are known for their bravery and undergo rigorous training for several months before becoming a Black Cat. After that, they become an NSG commando.