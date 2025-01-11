scriptViral Message Claims 10 Doctors in Rajasthan Test HIV Positive, Hospital Responds | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Viral Message Claims 10 Doctors in Rajasthan Test HIV Positive, Hospital Responds

Bikaner News: A message claiming that ten doctors at Sardar Patel Medical College (सरदार पटेल मेडिकल कॉलेज) have tested positive for HIV went viral throughout the day, causing widespread panic at the college.

BikanerJan 11, 2025 / 02:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Sardar-Patel-Medical-College
Bikaner News: A rumour that ten doctors at Sardar Patel Medical College were HIV positive went viral throughout the day, causing widespread panic within the college. However, the college administration swiftly released a statement declaring the news false and misleading. Despite this, an atmosphere of uncertainty persisted among the college’s doctors and staff.
Staff and doctors were seen trying to ascertain each other’s identities. The college administration also contacted the ART centre at PBM Hospital and the medical college in Jaipur, but no names came to light.
According to Dr. B.L. Meena, the in-charge of the ART centre at PBM Hospital, the names of those infected are registered and medication is provided after a patient tests positive. No doctor or staff member from the college is registered with the centre.

It’s a rumour; legal action will be taken

The information about 10 medical college doctors being HIV positive is completely false and baseless. Legal action will be taken against those spreading such rumours. The college administration refutes this misleading information.
-Dr. Gunjan Soni, Principal and Controller, Medical College

News / National News / Viral Message Claims 10 Doctors in Rajasthan Test HIV Positive, Hospital Responds

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

in 3 hours

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

National News

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

in 59 minutes

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

Special

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

in 5 hours

Viral Message Claims 10 Doctors in Rajasthan Test HIV Positive, Hospital Responds

National News

Viral Message Claims 10 Doctors in Rajasthan Test HIV Positive, Hospital Responds

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Chhattisgarh: Holiday on 13 January, all government offices, schools, and colleges closed

National News

Chhattisgarh: Holiday on 13 January, all government offices, schools, and colleges closed

in 4 hours

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

in 3 hours

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

National News

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

in 59 minutes

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

in 49 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.