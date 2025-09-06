Viral Video: Ganesh Visarjan in UK River Sparks Debate

The ten-day Ganesh festival is concluding today with the immersion of Bappa. Meanwhile, several videos of Bappa's farewell are surfacing on social media, and they are being widely appreciated. These include immersion videos not only from India but also from abroad. One such video has emerged from the UK and is rapidly going viral on social media. The video shows a group of Indian devotees traditionally immersing Ganpati Bappa in a river in the UK.
This video was shared by a user named Sandeep Anthwal, and it has been viewed by over 1.6 million people so far. This video has divided social media users and sparked a debate. While some praise the Indian community for upholding their culture on foreign soil, others raise concerns about the pollution of foreign rivers.
Some users commented, appreciating the video. One wrote, "What a beautiful display of culture. It feels like home even abroad." Another user wrote, "Seeing swans swimming so close to the idols is magical." Yet another user wrote, "This shows how deep-rooted Indian culture is, no matter where we are." However, other users criticised the video and advised against such actions. Opposing the video, one user wrote, "Why are people polluting rivers abroad in the name of tradition?" Another wrote, "Tradition shouldn't come at the cost of harming aquatic life." Similarly, another user commented, "Ganesh Chaturthi is for spreading joy, not controversy."