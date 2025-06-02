Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

Who is the SP Leader? The individual shown in the video is a resident of Meja Lohari village, Prayagraj. He has been associated with the Samajwadi Party (Samajwadi Party) for a long time, holding positions such as District Secretary, Tehsil Vice President, and Lok Sabha In-charge within the party.

What is in the Video? The video appears to be from a closed room where 4-5 people are seen engaging in a drinking party. Two or three young women are also present in the room. Besides the SP leader, two other individuals are visible in the video. It is believed that the video was recorded during a dance and drinking party.

Police Launch Investigation Following the emergence of the video, DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, has ordered the Meja police station to file an FIR. The police are now investigating the authenticity of the video, determining when and by whom it was created.

Leader Claims Political Conspiracy The SP leader has dismissed the entire matter as false and a conspiracy. He claims the video is fabricated and alleges that a fellow MLA from his own party orchestrated this plot to defame him. The SP leader states that he is currently preoccupied with a family wedding and will submit a written complaint to the authorities after the wedding.

Leader Faces Previous Charges It is noteworthy that the SP leader already faces several criminal charges. He has an open history sheet at the Meja police station. He has more than 10 cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, assault, obstruction of government work, road blockage, and rioting during elections.