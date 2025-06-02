scriptViral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman | Latest News | Patrika News
Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

The SP leader, a resident of Meja, has accused a fellow party MLA of conspiring to defame him.

PrayagrajJun 02, 2025 / 09:14 am

Patrika Desk

Objectionable video goes viral from Prayagraj; man seen in clip alleged to be a SP leader.
Photo: AI generated

A video showing a Samajwadi Party leader in an objectionable position with a young woman has caused a stir in Prayagraj. The video depicts the SP leader in an objectionable situation with the woman, who is holding a bottle of alcohol and sitting on his lap. The video is rapidly circulating on social media. However, the publication does not verify the authenticity of this video.

Who is the SP Leader?

The individual shown in the video is a resident of Meja Lohari village, Prayagraj. He has been associated with the Samajwadi Party (Samajwadi Party) for a long time, holding positions such as District Secretary, Tehsil Vice President, and Lok Sabha In-charge within the party.

What is in the Video?

The video appears to be from a closed room where 4-5 people are seen engaging in a drinking party. Two or three young women are also present in the room. Besides the SP leader, two other individuals are visible in the video. It is believed that the video was recorded during a dance and drinking party.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the emergence of the video, DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, has ordered the Meja police station to file an FIR. The police are now investigating the authenticity of the video, determining when and by whom it was created.

Leader Claims Political Conspiracy

The SP leader has dismissed the entire matter as false and a conspiracy. He claims the video is fabricated and alleges that a fellow MLA from his own party orchestrated this plot to defame him. The SP leader states that he is currently preoccupied with a family wedding and will submit a written complaint to the authorities after the wedding.

Leader Faces Previous Charges

It is noteworthy that the SP leader already faces several criminal charges. He has an open history sheet at the Meja police station. He has more than 10 cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, assault, obstruction of government work, road blockage, and rioting during elections.

Police Continue Investigation

Currently, the police are investigating the matter. A technical examination is underway to verify the authenticity of the video. Meanwhile, the SP leader maintains his innocence, alleging a political conspiracy.

