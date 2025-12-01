Viral Wedding Card: A decade-old wedding invitation has gone viral on social media, leaving people in stitches

Viral Wedding Card (Image: Patrika)
A wedding card went viral on social media a decade ago, eliciting peals of laughter from people who found it highly amusing and funny. The card was quite unique, and it frequently resurfaces on social media. This naturally raises the question: what was so special about this wedding card that made people laugh so much and caused it to go viral? The reason for its popularity and widespread sharing was its distinctive language, which amused people immensely.
The wedding card we are discussing was written in Haryanvi. The language used in the card was so humorous that people couldn't stop laughing. The card employed the Haryanvi dialect, inviting guests in a very unique and unconventional manner. This not only made the guests burst into laughter but also caused the card to go viral on social media, with people sharing it widely. Images of this card are still shared today. A picture of the card is shared below, which is sure to make you laugh.
