Vladimir Putin's Security in India: Commandos, Snipers, Drones, and AI to Ensure Tight Arrangements

Indian PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: IANS)
India has arranged a five-tier security system for the high-level security of the Russian President. The Russian President will be under the surveillance of top commandos of the National Security Guard, snipers, drones, jammers, and AI during his stay in India.
Putin, who is arriving in India to participate in the India-Russia annual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to arrive in Delhi on the evening of December 4.
According to news published in NDTV, Russian President Putin will have dinner with the Prime Minister tomorrow. He will be formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan the next day. Later on Friday, he is scheduled to visit the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. After this, Putin will attend the summit at Hyderabad House and an event at Bharat Mandapam. He will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Officials from Delhi Police and NSG, along with officials from Russia, are thoroughly inspecting every route of the Russian President's convoy. Special drones will ensure that the control room established for the President's security keeps a constant watch on his convoy. Several snipers will keep an eye on the President's movement route. Technologies deployed on a large scale for Putin's security include jammers, AI monitoring, and facial recognition cameras. All these will become active as soon as Putin lands in India.
NSG and Delhi Police officials will form part of the outer security cordon, while the Russian President's security will handle the inner cordon. When the Russian President is with Prime Minister Modi, commandos from India's Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, will be included in the inner security cordon.
The hotel where Putin will be staying has been completely sanitised. Russian security officials are inspecting the places Putin will visit. Along with this, a list of potential emergency sites has also been prepared, and these areas are also being inspected.
A major attraction of Putin's security arrangement is the Aurus Senat, a heavily armoured luxury limousine used by the Russian President. The Aurus Senat is being brought from Moscow for Putin's India visit. Interestingly, earlier this year, the Russian President travelled in the Senat with Prime Minister Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.
Given its strength and capabilities, the Aurus Senat is also called a 'fortress on wheels'. It is a full-size luxury limousine developed by the Russian car manufacturer Aurus Motors. Introduced in 2018, the Senat is Putin's official state car and is part of the "Cortege" project. Under the Cortege project in Russia, domestic luxury and armoured vehicles are built for government use.
