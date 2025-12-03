Vladimir Putin's Security in India: Commandos, Snipers, Drones, and AI to Ensure Tight Arrangements

Officials from Delhi Police and NSG, along with officials from Russia, are thoroughly inspecting every route of the Russian President's convoy. Special drones will ensure that the control room established for the President's security keeps a constant watch on his convoy. Several snipers will keep an eye on the President's movement route. Technologies deployed on a large scale for Putin's security include jammers, AI monitoring, and facial recognition cameras. All these will become active as soon as Putin lands in India.