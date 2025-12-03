3 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Vladimir Putin's Security in India: Commandos, Snipers, Drones, and AI to Ensure Tight Arrangements

Over four dozen top security personnel from Russia had already arrived in Delhi to ensure high-level security for the Russian President Putin's two-day visit. Know in detail here how President Putin's security arrangements will be in India.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi

Indian PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: IANS)

India has arranged a five-tier security system for the high-level security of the Russian President. The Russian President will be under the surveillance of top commandos of the National Security Guard, snipers, drones, jammers, and AI during his stay in India.

Scheduled to arrive in Delhi on the evening of December 4

Putin, who is arriving in India to participate in the India-Russia annual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to arrive in Delhi on the evening of December 4.

Dinner with the Prime Minister, Rashtrapati Bhavan… Know the full schedule

According to news published in NDTV, Russian President Putin will have dinner with the Prime Minister tomorrow. He will be formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan the next day. Later on Friday, he is scheduled to visit the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. After this, Putin will attend the summit at Hyderabad House and an event at Bharat Mandapam. He will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Such security arrangements where the President's convoy will pass

Officials from Delhi Police and NSG, along with officials from Russia, are thoroughly inspecting every route of the Russian President's convoy. Special drones will ensure that the control room established for the President's security keeps a constant watch on his convoy. Several snipers will keep an eye on the President's movement route. Technologies deployed on a large scale for Putin's security include jammers, AI monitoring, and facial recognition cameras. All these will become active as soon as Putin lands in India.

NSG and Delhi Police will be responsible for this

NSG and Delhi Police officials will form part of the outer security cordon, while the Russian President's security will handle the inner cordon. When the Russian President is with Prime Minister Modi, commandos from India's Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, will be included in the inner security cordon.

Hotel has been fully sanitised

The hotel where Putin will be staying has been completely sanitised. Russian security officials are inspecting the places Putin will visit. Along with this, a list of potential emergency sites has also been prepared, and these areas are also being inspected.

Heavily armoured Aurus Senat also deployed in Putin's security

A major attraction of Putin's security arrangement is the Aurus Senat, a heavily armoured luxury limousine used by the Russian President. The Aurus Senat is being brought from Moscow for Putin's India visit. Interestingly, earlier this year, the Russian President travelled in the Senat with Prime Minister Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.

Where was the Aurus Senat prepared?

Given its strength and capabilities, the Aurus Senat is also called a 'fortress on wheels'. It is a full-size luxury limousine developed by the Russian car manufacturer Aurus Motors. Introduced in 2018, the Senat is Putin's official state car and is part of the "Cortege" project. Under the Cortege project in Russia, domestic luxury and armoured vehicles are built for government use.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Russia

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 04:38 pm

English News / National News / Vladimir Putin's Security in India: Commandos, Snipers, Drones, and AI to Ensure Tight Arrangements

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Narendra Modi

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.