Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

Letter to JPC Chairman Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, stating that although the 1.25 crore suggestions received by the JPC are significant and a global record, the concerns surrounding them cannot be ignored. The BJP MP has asked how many of these suggestions came from within India and how many from abroad. He has also questioned the similarity in content among the suggestions.

Intelligence Agency’s Intentions Questioned He has also questioned the role of fugitive Zakir Naik, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Taliban, as well as the intentions of Pakistan’s ISI and China’s intelligence agencies. These organizations and countries have been conspiring to destabilize India and weaken its democracy for a long time. The large number of suggestions and their content suggest that foreign powers are trying to influence India’s legislative process from outside.