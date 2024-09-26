scriptWaqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation | Latest News | Patrika News
Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is concerned about the feedback received by the parliamentary committee investigating the bill and has demanded an investigation.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 11:37 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

A thorough discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been conducted by the JPC, and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has expressed suspicion of an international conspiracy due to the large number of similar suggestions received. He has demanded an investigation by the Home Ministry.

Letter to JPC Chairman

Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, stating that although the 1.25 crore suggestions received by the JPC are significant and a global record, the concerns surrounding them cannot be ignored. The BJP MP has asked how many of these suggestions came from within India and how many from abroad. He has also questioned the similarity in content among the suggestions.

Intelligence Agency’s Intentions Questioned

He has also questioned the role of fugitive Zakir Naik, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Taliban, as well as the intentions of Pakistan’s ISI and China’s intelligence agencies. These organizations and countries have been conspiring to destabilize India and weaken its democracy for a long time. The large number of suggestions and their content suggest that foreign powers are trying to influence India’s legislative process from outside.

Request for Investigation by Home Ministry

If foreign intelligence agencies are behind this campaign, it is an unprecedented attack on India’s sovereignty and the autonomy of its parliament. Nishikant Dubey has requested the JPC Chairman to investigate the matter through the Home Ministry, including the possible role of radical organizations, Zakir Naik, and foreign powers like ISI and China.

