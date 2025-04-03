Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

The proposed amendments, numbering approximately 40, to the Waqf Act, 1995 (amended in 2013), aim to modernise the management of Waqf properties, reduce legal disputes, and enhance transparency. Claims of Waqf on 5973 Government Properties Disputes over Waqf properties have been frequent across India, leading to legal battles and community concerns. The government stated that, according to September 2024 data, 5973 government properties have been declared as Waqf properties by Waqf Boards in 25 states and union territories. The central government has consistently received complaints regarding this issue.

#WATCH | The Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha; 288 votes in favour of the Bill, 232 votes against the Bill #WaqfAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/BsXwV55OUr — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025 8,72,324 Immovable Waqf Properties in India Largest in the World for a Single Community

1- Dominance of Graveyards: 1,50,569 properties are graveyards, comprising 17% of all Waqf properties – the highest for any single category. This represents the largest number held by any single community globally.

2- Significant Portion of Mosques: Approximately 1,19,200 Waqf properties are mosques, accounting for 14% of the total. This includes plots (64,724), Ashurkhana (17,719), Madrasas (14,008), and 1,26,189 other properties. 3- Commercial Establishments: The number of shops and houses under Waqf ownership stands at 1,13,187 and 92,505 respectively, indicating significant economic usage.

4- Agricultural Land Holdings: With 1,40,784 agricultural properties, Waqf land ownership plays a substantial role in the land ownership pattern, representing 16% of the total properties. 5- Religious Sites: Religious sites under Waqf, including Dargahs and Mazars, total 33,492 properties. This also includes plots (64,724), Ashurkhana (17,719), Madrasas (14,008), and 1,26,189 other properties.

6- Uttar Pradesh Holds the Most: Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Waqf properties (2,32,547), constituting 27% of the national total. Gujarat (39,940), Telangana (45,682), and Kerala (53,282) have the fewest. 7- Other States with Significant Holdings: These include West Bengal (80,480), Punjab (75,965), Tamil Nadu (66,092), and Karnataka (62,830).

8- Diverse Usage: Besides religious sites, Waqf properties include 64,724 plots, 17,719 Ashurkhana, 14,008 Madrasas, and 1,26,189 properties in other categories. 9- Further Distribution: States with the lowest number of Waqf properties include Gujarat (39,940), Telangana (45,682), and Kerala (53,282).

Key Disputes – Tamil Nadu: A farmer in Thiruchenthurai village was unable to sell his land due to the Waqf Board’s claim on the entire village. He wished to sell his land to fund his daughter’s wedding.

– Govindpur village, Bihar: Seven families were affected in August 2024 due to the Bihar Sunni Waqf Board’s claim on the entire village. This case is ongoing in the Patna High Court. A farmer in Thiruchenthurai village was unable to sell his land due to the Waqf Board’s claim on the entire village. He wished to sell his land to fund his daughter’s wedding.Seven families were affected in August 2024 due to the Bihar Sunni Waqf Board’s claim on the entire village. This case is ongoing in the Patna High Court.

– Kerala: In September 2024, around 600 Christian families in Ernakulam district protested against the Waqf Board’s claim on their ancestral land. They appealed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. – Karnataka: In 2024, the Waqf Board designated 15,000 acres of land in Vijayapura as Waqf land, leading to protests from farmers. Disputes also arose in Ballari, Chitradurga, Yadgir, and Dharwad.

– Uttar Pradesh: Complaints have been raised against alleged corruption and mismanagement by the state Waqf Board. – Karnataka (1975 and 2020): 40 Waqf properties were notified, including fields, public spaces, government land, graveyards, lakes, and temples.

– The Punjab Waqf Board has claimed land belonging to the education department in Patiala. – 108 properties of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 130 properties under the control of the Delhi Development Authority, and 123 properties in the public domain have been declared as Waqf, leading to litigation.