scriptWayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

Wayanad, a Congress bastion, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

WayanadNov 23, 2024 / 09:37 am

Patrika Desk

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, where counting began on Saturday morning, according to early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Wayanad, a Congress bastion, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.
As per the ECI at 9 a.m. today, Priyanka is leading with 5,672 votes, with Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri trailing with 1,298 votes.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas is in the third spot with 1,133 votes, according to the ECI.
Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

Wayanad’s seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh during the general elections held earlier this year.
If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas today expressed confidence in her party’s victory, stating that if the people want development in Wayanad, they will choose the NDA.
Speaking to ANI, Haridas said, “Last time, Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad, but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time, the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood to face the election after the landslide incident. If people need development in Wayanad, then they would select NDA.”
Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the central government, which has reportedly refused to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster as requested by the Kerala government. In a post on X, Priyanka called it a “shocking injustice” to the victims and criticised the central government for “denying essential relief to those in dire need.”
(ANI)

News / National News / Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

National News

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

in 4 hours

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

National News

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

in 3 hours

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

National News

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

in 2 hours

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

Special

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

National News

Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

in 3 hours

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

National News

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

in 2 hours

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

National News

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

National News

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.