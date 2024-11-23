Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

As per the ECI at 9 a.m. today, Priyanka is leading with 5,672 votes, with Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri trailing with 1,298 votes. BJP candidate Navya Haridas is in the third spot with 1,133 votes, according to the ECI.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated. Wayanad’s seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh during the general elections held earlier this year.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. BJP candidate Navya Haridas today expressed confidence in her party’s victory, stating that if the people want development in Wayanad, they will choose the NDA.

Speaking to ANI, Haridas said, “Last time, Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad, but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time, the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood to face the election after the landslide incident. If people need development in Wayanad, then they would select NDA.”

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the central government, which has reportedly refused to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster as requested by the Kerala government. In a post on X, Priyanka called it a “shocking injustice” to the victims and criticised the central government for “denying essential relief to those in dire need.”

(ANI)