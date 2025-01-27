Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

Schools Closed According to a statement released by the authorities, all schools, anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres will remain closed in the curfew-affected areas—Division 1 (Pancharakoli), Division 2 (Pilkav), and Division 36 (Chirakkara). Students studying in the affected areas will be excused from attending classes on 27 and 28 January.

Additionally, those participating in PSC exams or other academic examinations are advised to contact their respective ward councillors to make necessary arrangements. Woman Killed On Friday morning, a 47-year-old woman named Radha (राधा) was killed by a tiger while plucking coffee in the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village. Minister Saseendran stated that the decision to declare the tiger a man-eater was taken in view of the repeated attacks by the tiger and the increasing threat to human life.

The tiger that killed Radha also attacked Jayasurya (जयसूर्या), a beat forest officer and member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) on patrol on Sunday. Saseendran explained that this is the first time in the state that a tiger has been declared a man-eater. A high-level meeting was convened to address the issue seriously on the instructions of the Chief Minister. The process of capturing the tiger is underway, and meetings are being held with officials to address public concerns.

Increased Security Measures To ensure safety, the undergrowth in the surrounding areas is being cleared, and surveillance is being increased due to the threat posed by the tiger. To strengthen wildlife management, 100 new cameras will be installed in Wayanad by March 31, and 400 AI cameras will be installed across the state.

Minister Saseendran visited Radha’s home, where he faced strong protests from locals. Local residents stopped his vehicle, expressed anger, and demanded that he retract his statement that Radha was killed inside the forest. Speaking to the media, the minister assured that all necessary steps would be taken and appealed to the public to support the government’s efforts. He also stated that another meeting on this issue will be held on January 29.