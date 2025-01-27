scriptTiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area | Wayanad: Tiger Mauling Prompts Curfew in Wayanad | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

Following a fatal incident involving a 47-year-old woman, a curfew has been imposed in Wayanad, commencing at 6 AM this morning and lasting for the next 48 hours.

WayanadJan 27, 2025 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

Following a tiger attack in Wayanad district, the parliamentary constituency of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, the government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in parts of Mananthavady municipality. The curfew, which came into effect at 6 am today, will continue for the next 48 hours. Authorities are concerned after the tiger killed a 47-year-old woman. It has been declared a man-eater, and plans are underway to eliminate it.

Schools Closed

According to a statement released by the authorities, all schools, anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres will remain closed in the curfew-affected areas—Division 1 (Pancharakoli), Division 2 (Pilkav), and Division 36 (Chirakkara). Students studying in the affected areas will be excused from attending classes on 27 and 28 January.
Additionally, those participating in PSC exams or other academic examinations are advised to contact their respective ward councillors to make necessary arrangements.

Woman Killed

On Friday morning, a 47-year-old woman named Radha (राधा) was killed by a tiger while plucking coffee in the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village. Minister Saseendran stated that the decision to declare the tiger a man-eater was taken in view of the repeated attacks by the tiger and the increasing threat to human life.
The tiger that killed Radha also attacked Jayasurya (जयसूर्या), a beat forest officer and member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) on patrol on Sunday. Saseendran explained that this is the first time in the state that a tiger has been declared a man-eater. A high-level meeting was convened to address the issue seriously on the instructions of the Chief Minister. The process of capturing the tiger is underway, and meetings are being held with officials to address public concerns.

Increased Security Measures

To ensure safety, the undergrowth in the surrounding areas is being cleared, and surveillance is being increased due to the threat posed by the tiger. To strengthen wildlife management, 100 new cameras will be installed in Wayanad by March 31, and 400 AI cameras will be installed across the state.
Minister Saseendran visited Radha’s home, where he faced strong protests from locals. Local residents stopped his vehicle, expressed anger, and demanded that he retract his statement that Radha was killed inside the forest. Speaking to the media, the minister assured that all necessary steps would be taken and appealed to the public to support the government’s efforts. He also stated that another meeting on this issue will be held on January 29.

News / National News / Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

in 3 hours

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Republic Day 2025: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with military might and cultural splendour on Kartavya Path

National News

Republic Day 2025: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with military might and cultural splendour on Kartavya Path

19 hours ago

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

National News

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.