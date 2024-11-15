script‘We are not scared of Narendra Modi’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in the Mahagama constituency on Thursday.

GoddaNov 15, 2024 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Godda (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in the Mahagama constituency on Thursday, where he stated that his party was not scared of Narendra Modi and accused the BJP of attempting to hand over Mumbai’s Dharavi to Adani.
Speaking to the public, Gandhi said, “We are not scared of Narendra Modi, the 56-inch chest man and Mann ki Baat. Narendra Modi is a puppet of billionaires. Whatever the billionaires say, Narendra Modi does the same. Modi ji has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of billionaires by snatching the money of the poor. Dharavi’s land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Maharashtra is also being handed over to Adani. The truth is that our government in Maharashtra has been toppled only to grab land.”
Further, he attacked the BJP and RSS governments, accusing them of trying to undermine the Constitution.

“The BJP and RSS are trying to break the Constitution. The Constitution contains the soul of the people, and they are trying to destroy it. You try to spread injustice and hate in the country if you do not follow the Constitution, and the BJP and RSS have been doing this continuously. If you want to break the Constitution, come forward, and you will see the public is not scared of you,” he said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the BJP had reduced reservations while his party was committed to increasing them.

“In Jharkhand, the BJP reduced the reservation for backward classes from 27% to 14%. On one hand, Narendra Modi gives a speech saying, ‘I belong to the backward class.’ On the other hand, they reduce the reservation for backward classes, snatch away your land, and make you unemployed through demonetisation. That’s why we have decided in Jharkhand—ST reservation will be 28%, we will create 12% reservation for SCs, and we will ensure 27% reservation for OBCs,” he said.
Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections has concluded, with polling taking place in 43 out of the state’s 81 seats. Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20.
Voting for Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly is also scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes in both states will be held on November 23.

(ANI)

