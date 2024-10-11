We need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

‘The time has come to unite Hindus’ BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that India will not tolerate the atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. Since the day the incident happened in Bangladesh, I have been thinking that the time has come to unite Hindus. Otherwise, like Pakistan, where Hindus have decreased from 22 percent to half a percent, we will also face the same fate. Our daughters are being kidnapped, and our houses and shops are being destroyed. If all Muslims had gone to Pakistan during the partition, we would not be facing this situation where we have to face stone-pelting during Ram Navami processions.

The message of unity and strength’ Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that we have not thrown stones at any Muharram procession till date. But stones are thrown at us during Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja processions. Therefore, we want to give the message of unity and strength, saying that if we are united, we will be strong, and if we are divided, we will be destroyed.