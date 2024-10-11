scriptWe need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

We need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

Giriraj Singh: BJP MP Giriraj Singh is going to start Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar from October 18. The first phase of this journey will start from Bhagalpur on October 18 and will end in Kishanganj on October 22.

PatnaOct 11, 2024 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Giriraj Singh

giriraj singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh is going to start the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar on October 18. The first phase of this journey will start from Bhagalpur on October 18 and will end in Kishanganj on October 22. Before starting the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, BJP MP Giriraj Singh said that it is necessary to unite Hindus in the country. He said that he wanted to give a message to Hindus that organized Hindus are powerful Hindus.

‘The time has come to unite Hindus’

BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that India will not tolerate the atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. Since the day the incident happened in Bangladesh, I have been thinking that the time has come to unite Hindus. Otherwise, like Pakistan, where Hindus have decreased from 22 percent to half a percent, we will also face the same fate. Our daughters are being kidnapped, and our houses and shops are being destroyed. If all Muslims had gone to Pakistan during the partition, we would not be facing this situation where we have to face stone-pelting during Ram Navami processions.

The message of unity and strength’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that we have not thrown stones at any Muharram procession till date. But stones are thrown at us during Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja processions. Therefore, we want to give the message of unity and strength, saying that if we are united, we will be strong, and if we are divided, we will be destroyed.

News / National News / We need to unite Hindus: MP Giriraj Singh Statement in Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Exam

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

in 1 hour

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

in 1 hour

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

Education News

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

in 1 hour

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

Gulf

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

National News

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

in 5 hours

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

National News

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

in 4 hours

AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

News

AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

1 hour ago

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.