Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

Delhi Weather Update: The AQI in Delhi has been recorded above 500 today. During this period, the Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature and dense fog.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: As November comes to a close, the arrival of extreme cold is becoming increasingly noticeable. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR, temperatures are dropping, and dense fog is spreading. While the cold in Delhi-NCR is not yet extreme, the situation has been aggravated by severe air pollution, with the AQI in Delhi recorded above 500 today. The Meteorological Department has forecast a further dip in temperatures and continued foggy conditions. Pollution levels are expected to remain hazardous throughout the day, though a slight improvement is predicted by Wednesday. Over the next one to two days, the minimum temperature is likely to fall to 10°C or below.

These Areas Will Experience the Effects of Cold

In the northern regions, especially UP and Bihar, the cold is being felt more in the morning and evening. In many parts of Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 11°C. There is a possibility of dense to very dense fog in Uttar Pradesh today. The effect of fog will continue in Delhi-NCR and other northern regions as well.

Rainfall Expected in South India

In the southern parts of India, especially Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall. There may be one or two instances of heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, while scattered light rainfall is possible in the southern parts of Karnataka.

