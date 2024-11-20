Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

These Areas Will Experience the Effects of Cold In the northern regions, especially UP and Bihar, the cold is being felt more in the morning and evening. In many parts of Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 11°C. There is a possibility of dense to very dense fog in Uttar Pradesh today. The effect of fog will continue in Delhi-NCR and other northern regions as well.

Rainfall Expected in South India In the southern parts of India, especially Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall. There may be one or two instances of heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, while scattered light rainfall is possible in the southern parts of Karnataka.