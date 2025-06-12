Weather Alert: Sky to unleash havoc on June 12th, relief possible on 13th – Meteorological Department

Intense heat is also expected across northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, between 11 and 14 June, with the 11th and 12th being the hottest days. The IMD has also issued red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, in addition to Delhi.

Red Alert on 12 June The IMD states that a red alert will be in effect for the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. Wednesday also saw a significant temperature rise. The intense sun and dust storms resulted in relatively deserted streets. According to the 2 PM bulletin, a heatwave warning is in place for Delhi and NCR, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave to Last Two Days The IMD stated that the heatwave will affect most areas of Delhi and NCR. People are urged to exercise extreme caution. Temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Reaches 45.5 Degrees Celsius On Wednesday, the temperature at the Safdarjung weather station in Delhi reached 43.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD reports that both temperatures were above normal.