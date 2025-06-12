scriptWeather Alert: Sky to unleash havoc on June 12th, relief possible on 13th – Meteorological Department | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Weather Alert: Sky to unleash havoc on June 12th, relief possible on 13th – Meteorological Department

According to the meteorological department, this week has begun with warm weather, and there is a possibility of some relief from the rain after Friday.

BharatJun 12, 2025 / 12:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update

Weather Update

A heatwave is set to sweep across India, including the national capital Delhi, this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting temperatures to exceed 45 degrees Celsius. The IMD initially issued an orange alert, but upgraded it based on the latest forecast.
Intense heat is also expected across northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, between 11 and 14 June, with the 11th and 12th being the hottest days. The IMD has also issued red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, in addition to Delhi.

Red Alert on 12 June

The IMD states that a red alert will be in effect for the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. Wednesday also saw a significant temperature rise. The intense sun and dust storms resulted in relatively deserted streets. According to the 2 PM bulletin, a heatwave warning is in place for Delhi and NCR, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave to Last Two Days

The IMD stated that the heatwave will affect most areas of Delhi and NCR. People are urged to exercise extreme caution. Temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Reaches 45.5 Degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, the temperature at the Safdarjung weather station in Delhi reached 43.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD reports that both temperatures were above normal.

Western Disturbance Developing

Friday is also expected to be extremely hot in Delhi-NCR. A western disturbance is developing, and there is hope for some relief from rain and thunderstorms on the night of 13 June. Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD, indicated that the western disturbance is likely to bring relief during the weekend.

News / National News / Weather Alert: Sky to unleash havoc on June 12th, relief possible on 13th – Meteorological Department

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Gulf

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

in 5 hours

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

in 3 hours

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

National News

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

in 2 hours

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

Indore

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning from 12 to 17 June

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning from 12 to 17 June

in 4 hours

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

in 3 hours

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

National News

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

in 2 hours

Indian Railways Alters Tatkal Booking: Changes for July 1st

National News

Indian Railways Alters Tatkal Booking: Changes for July 1st

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.