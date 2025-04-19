scriptWeather Alert: Stormy Weather Predicted for 14 States, Including Delhi and UP | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Weather Alert: Stormy Weather Predicted for 14 States, Including Delhi and UP

Weather Update: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday and Sunday will see partly cloudy skies. There will also be dust storms accompanied by strong winds during this period.

Apr 19, 2025 / 05:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: Weather patterns are rapidly changing across eastern, northern, and southern India. Several states have experienced sudden shifts in weather conditions. On Friday evening, many areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday and Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with strong winds and dust storms. Light showers are expected, leading to a drop in temperature and potential relief from the scorching heat.

Winds to reach 60 km/h

According to the meteorological department, winds will blow at 40-50 km/h for two days, increasing to 60 km/h in the evening. The IMD predicts a maximum and minimum temperature of 38 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday. Heatwave conditions are likely in several areas. Alerts have been issued for several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Yellow alert for 12 districts in Bihar

The heat is intensifying in Bihar. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts. Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds are expected in several parts of the state in the coming days. The alert has been issued for Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, West Champaran, Madhepura, Purnia, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Saharsa, and Katihar.

Rain with strong winds in Uttar Pradesh

Warnings of thunderstorms and rain have been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh. The meteorological department states that several districts may experience rain accompanied by strong winds. A thunderstorm alert has been issued for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, and surrounding areas in western Uttar Pradesh.

Hail and rain damage crops in Punjab

Weather conditions have also changed in Punjab and Haryana. Rain, hail, and strong winds in several districts of Punjab have caused significant damage to farmers’ crops. Crops in the fields have been ruined, and thousands of tonnes of wheat stored in the open in mandis have been soaked. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain. The sudden deterioration in weather has increased farmers’ concerns. Meanwhile, Haryana has also experienced a change in weather. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar.

Orange alert for rain and hail in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is also experiencing deteriorating weather conditions. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, hail, and storms for today, Saturday. Heavy hail is expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, Sirmour, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

