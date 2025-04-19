Weather Alert: Stormy Weather Predicted for 14 States, Including Delhi and UP

Winds to reach 60 km/h According to the meteorological department, winds will blow at 40-50 km/h for two days, increasing to 60 km/h in the evening. The IMD predicts a maximum and minimum temperature of 38 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday. Heatwave conditions are likely in several areas. Alerts have been issued for several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Yellow alert for 12 districts in Bihar The heat is intensifying in Bihar. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts. Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds are expected in several parts of the state in the coming days. The alert has been issued for Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, West Champaran, Madhepura, Purnia, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Saharsa, and Katihar.

Rain with strong winds in Uttar Pradesh Warnings of thunderstorms and rain have been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh. The meteorological department states that several districts may experience rain accompanied by strong winds. A thunderstorm alert has been issued for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, and surrounding areas in western Uttar Pradesh.

Hail and rain damage crops in Punjab Weather conditions have also changed in Punjab and Haryana. Rain, hail, and strong winds in several districts of Punjab have caused significant damage to farmers’ crops. Crops in the fields have been ruined, and thousands of tonnes of wheat stored in the open in mandis have been soaked. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain. The sudden deterioration in weather has increased farmers’ concerns. Meanwhile, Haryana has also experienced a change in weather. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar.