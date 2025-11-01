Weather Takes a Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 1, 2, 3, and 4

The weather has once again changed in many states across the country. Heavy rain is forecast for many areas of West India, including Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Goa, and Konkan, between November 1 and 4. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are also expected during this period. In Northwest India, some districts of Uttar Pradesh have been alerted for heavy rain on November 1. In East and Central India, intermittent heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar between November 1 and 4. In Northeast India, many districts of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland have been alerted for heavy rain over the next four days.