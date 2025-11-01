Weather Takes a Turn Again: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for November 1, 2, 3, and 4

This monsoon season saw heavy rainfall across the country, with several states experiencing record-breaking downpours. The monsoon brought pleasant weather nationwide, with temperatures dropping and providing relief from the heat. While some states saw a pause in rainfall after the monsoon's departure, others continued to experience its effects. Amidst this, the weather in the country has once again taken a turn. In light of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on November 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Rajasthan received good rainfall this monsoon season. Now, the weather in many districts of Rajasthan has changed again, and the rain has resumed. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that light to moderate rain may occur in some districts of Rajasthan between November 1 and 4. There is also an alert for cloudy skies and strong winds during this period.
Gujarat also experienced heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Meanwhile, the weather in Gujarat has once again taken a turn, and its effects are visible. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy rainfall in some districts of Gujarat between November 1 and 4. There is also an alert for thunderstorms and lightning during this period.
The weather has once again changed in many states across the country. Heavy rain is forecast for many areas of West India, including Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Goa, and Konkan, between November 1 and 4. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are also expected during this period. In Northwest India, some districts of Uttar Pradesh have been alerted for heavy rain on November 1. In East and Central India, intermittent heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar between November 1 and 4. In Northeast India, many districts of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland have been alerted for heavy rain over the next four days.
According to the Meteorological Department's alert, light to moderate rain is also expected in many regions of Northwest India, East and Central India, Northeast India, and West India between November 1 and 4. Strong winds and lightning are also likely during this period.
