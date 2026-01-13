Weather Takes a Turn Again: Heavy Rain Expected on January 13, 14, and 15 in These States

This year's monsoon season has been better than in previous years, with heavy rainfall observed throughout the season. While most states in the country are now experiencing severe cold, the rain continues in many states. It was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, but the clouds continue to pour. 2025 has been a good year in terms of rainfall, and it is now predicted that good rainfall will be seen in 2026 as well. The weather in the country has changed once again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on January 13, 14, and 15.
As always, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year, and with its arrival, the rain began in the state. Kerala received excellent rainfall during the monsoon, and even after that, the rain has not stopped in the state. Now, the weather in Kerala has changed again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that there will be heavy rain on January 13, 14, and 15.
Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall during the monsoon. Although the rain stopped in the state for a few days after the monsoon, the spell has now resumed. The weather in Andhra Pradesh has changed once again. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy clouds will burst in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh on January 13, 14, and 15.
The weather in the country has changed once again. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that heavy rain will occur in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar on January 13, 14, and 15. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy clouds will burst in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on January 13, 14, and 15. Snowfall is also predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh during this period.
