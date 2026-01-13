Weather Takes a Turn Again: Heavy Rain Expected on January 13, 14, and 15 in These States

This year's monsoon season has been better than in previous years, with heavy rainfall observed throughout the season. While most states in the country are now experiencing severe cold, the rain continues in many states. It was initially thought that the rain would stop after the monsoon, but the clouds continue to pour. 2025 has been a good year in terms of rainfall, and it is now predicted that good rainfall will be seen in 2026 as well. The weather in the country has changed once again. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country on January 13, 14, and 15.