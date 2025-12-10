Weather to Take a Different Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 10-13 in Several States

This year's monsoon season has seen significantly more rainfall compared to previous years, making it a very good season across the country. Many states experienced record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, drenching everything. The heavy rains during the monsoon also contributed to pleasant weather. Even after the monsoon, the pace of rainfall continues in many states. Now, the weather in the country is set to change. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on December 10, 11, 12, and 13.
Like every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala this year, and the rainfall did not stop even after its departure. Now, the weather in Kerala is set to change. Accordingly, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala on December 10, 11, 12, and 13. A dust storm alert has also been issued during this period.
Tamil Nadu also received good rainfall during the monsoon, and the rain continued even after its departure. The weather in Tamil Nadu is now set to change. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that Tamil Nadu will experience heavy downpours on December 10, 11, 12, and 13. An alert for strong winds has also been issued during this period.
The weather in the country is about to change. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in some districts of Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Andaman and Nicobar.
Rajasthan and Delhi experienced heavy rainfall during and for a few days after the monsoon. Now, the weather in Rajasthan and Delhi has changed, and the cold has started to increase. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert for severe cold in Rajasthan and Delhi on December 11, 12, 13, and 12. An alert for cold wave conditions in the morning and night has also been issued in some districts of Rajasthan and in Delhi.
