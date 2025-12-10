Weather to Take a Different Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 10-13 in Several States

This year's monsoon season has seen significantly more rainfall compared to previous years, making it a very good season across the country. Many states experienced record-breaking rainfall during the monsoon, drenching everything. The heavy rains during the monsoon also contributed to pleasant weather. Even after the monsoon, the pace of rainfall continues in many states. Now, the weather in the country is set to change. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on December 10, 11, 12, and 13.