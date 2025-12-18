18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Weather to Take a New Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 18-21 in Several States

The weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many states in the country will experience heavy rainfall on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

The monsoon season was excellent this year with heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down heavily throughout the monsoon period nationwide. In many states, record-breaking rainfall left people drenched, and rivers, ponds, and dams were completely filled. During the monsoon season, people also found respite from the heat, as the lower temperatures made for pleasant weather. Even after the monsoon, many states in the country are still experiencing rain. Now, the weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These States

The weather is about to take a new turn. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

The impact of the changing weather will also be observed in Kerala. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

The weather will also take a new turn in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

In Karnataka, the weather will also take a new turn in many places. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a heavy rain alert for Karnataka from December 18-21.

The effect of the changing weather will also be seen in Uttarakhand. Thus, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand during December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

The weather will also take a new turn in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from December 18-21.

The weather will also take a new turn in Rajasthan. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the western districts of the state will receive rainfall on December 21.

The weather will take a new turn in several other parts of the country as well. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting intermittent heavy downpours in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Andaman and Nicobar, and Ladakh on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.

Weather Forecast for Rajasthan and Delhi

Rajasthan and Delhi experienced heavy rainfall during the monsoon. However, the effect of winter is now being felt in Rajasthan and Delhi. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the impact of cold will persist in Rajasthan and Delhi during the morning and night hours on December 18, 19, 20, and 21, but the days will be sunny.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 12:02 pm

English News / National News / Weather to Take a New Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 18-21 in Several States

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.