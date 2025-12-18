Weather to Take a New Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 18-21 in Several States

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)
The monsoon season was excellent this year with heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down heavily throughout the monsoon period nationwide. In many states, record-breaking rainfall left people drenched, and rivers, ponds, and dams were completely filled. During the monsoon season, people also found respite from the heat, as the lower temperatures made for pleasant weather. Even after the monsoon, many states in the country are still experiencing rain. Now, the weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
◙ The weather is about to take a new turn. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
◙ The impact of the changing weather will also be observed in Kerala. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
◙ The weather will also take a new turn in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
◙ In Karnataka, the weather will also take a new turn in many places. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a heavy rain alert for Karnataka from December 18-21.
◙ The effect of the changing weather will also be seen in Uttarakhand. Thus, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for intermittent heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand during December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
◙ The weather will also take a new turn in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from December 18-21.
◙ The weather will also take a new turn in Rajasthan. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the western districts of the state will receive rainfall on December 21.
◙ The weather will take a new turn in several other parts of the country as well. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting intermittent heavy downpours in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Andaman and Nicobar, and Ladakh on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.
Rajasthan and Delhi experienced heavy rainfall during the monsoon. However, the effect of winter is now being felt in Rajasthan and Delhi. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the impact of cold will persist in Rajasthan and Delhi during the morning and night hours on December 18, 19, 20, and 21, but the days will be sunny.
