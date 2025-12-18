Weather to Take a New Turn: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for December 18-21 in Several States

The monsoon season was excellent this year with heavy rainfall across the country. Clouds poured down heavily throughout the monsoon period nationwide. In many states, record-breaking rainfall left people drenched, and rivers, ponds, and dams were completely filled. During the monsoon season, people also found respite from the heat, as the lower temperatures made for pleasant weather. Even after the monsoon, many states in the country are still experiencing rain. Now, the weather in the country is set to take a new turn. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states in the country on December 18, 19, 20, and 21.